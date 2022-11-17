 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE REPORT: Defense carries BHC women

khloe damm, black hawk women's basketball 2022-23.jpg

Damm

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 75, Waubonsee 69: Sophomores Khloe Damm and Kayla Jones combined for 35 points in leading the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team to a 75-69 non-conference victory over hosting Waubonsee Thursday evening.

Damm posted a solid double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds as Jones popped for a team-high 18 points and just missed her double-double with nine rebounds.

After giving up 47 first-half points and trailing by six at halftime, the Lady Braves (3-3) got defensive in the third quarter and held the Chiefs (3-2) to just five points in the frame and flipped the scoreboard for a 58-52 lead heading into the final frame.

Two buckets early in the fourth pushed BHC’s lead to 62-52 and the guests held on from there.

BHC is at McHenry County College on Saturday for another non-conference contest.

