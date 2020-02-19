COLLEGE REPORT: Johnson, Daniels help NC State rout No. 6 Duke 88-66

Markell Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, including his third halfcourt shot this season, to help North Carolina State beat sixth-ranked Duke 88-66 on Wednesday night.
Devon Daniels added a career-high 25 points for the Wolfpack (17-9, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led by 15 at halftime and by as many as 27 late in a surprisingly lopsided win against the ACC-leading Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3).
It was a desperately needed marquee win to boost the NCAA Tournament resume for the Wolfpack, who never trailed on the way to extending Duke's recent frustrations in Raleigh. Duke has now lost six of eight in PNC Arena dating to 2010, with five of those coming against the Wolfpack and one being an NCAA Tournament loss to Mercer in 2014.
Vernon Carey Jr. scored 27 points to lead Duke, which shot 38% and struggled both at the line and from the arc. The Blue Devils made just 4 of 17 3-pointers and 10 of 22 free throws, part of an all-around shaky showing that included a complete inability to slow Johnson and Daniels in the first half.
No. 16 Seton Hall 74, No. 21 Butler 72: Sandro Mamukelashvili hit an off-balance shot in the lane at the buzzer to give No. 16 Seton Hall a stunning 74-72 victory over No. 21 Butler. The game-winning shot came on an inbounds play after the officials reviewed a missed shot by Quincy McKnight and added two tenths of a second, putting 0.6 on the clock. McKnight inbounded the ball and Mamukelashvili caught it and tossed it at the basket. It hit the rim and rolled in breaking a two-game losing streak for the Pirates (19-7, 11-3 Big East).
Butler (19-7, 7-7) had made three 3-pointers in the final 64 seconds to wipe out a five-point deficit. Sean McDermott hit the last two, tying the game at 72 with 8.8 seconds left.
McKnight led the Pirates with 18 points and Myles Powell had 16. Mamukelashvili and Romaro Gill added 15 points apiece.
Kamar Baldwin had 20 to lead the Bulldogs, while Bryce Golden added 17 points before fouling out with 2:19 to play.
No. 11 Louisville 90, Syracuse 66: Jordan Nwora scored 17 points, and Dwayne Sutton added 16 as the host Cardinals (22-5, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated the Orange (14-12, 7-8) to end a two-game losing streak.
Louisville never trailed after losses at Georgia Tech and Clemson dropped them six spots in the rankings and out of the conference lead. They stretched a 41-34 halftime lead to double digits early in the second half before an 18-2 run made it 69-44.
Georgia 65, No. 13 Auburn 55: Anthony Edwards scored 18 points, including a late 3-pointer to slow Auburn's comeback attempt, and the host Bulldogs (13-13, 3-10 Southeastern) upset the Tigers (22-4, 9-4) in Athens.
Auburn suffered its second straight loss to a team with a losing record following seven straight wins. The winning streak ended with Saturday's 85-73 loss at Missouri. J'Von McCormick led Auburn with 22 points.
Big Ten men
Michigan 60, Rutgers 52: Zavier Simpson finished with 16 points, Franz Wagner scored 12 and Michigan beat Rutgers 60-52, handing the Scarlet Knights their first home loss of the season at the RAC. Rutgers (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) was 17-0 at home this season entering the game. Michigan moved to 17-9, 8-7 Big Ten.
Geo Baker had 16 points to lead Rutgers. Ron Harper Jr. pitched in with 13 points, while Akwasi Yeboah scored 10.
Q-C college men’s basketball
St. Ambrose 80, Roosevelt 71: A strong finish carried the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team to an 80-71 CCAC victory over Roosevelt in Chicago on Wednesday.
The Fighting Bees (16-13, 12-9 CCAC) trailed the 7-22, 7-14 hosts 64-63 after Roosevelt’s Andrew Veon converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 4:17 left in regulation. From there, SAU finished on a 17-7 run, with Dylan Kaczmarek hitting six straight free throws to finish the game. That final spree started with Tom Kazanecki finishing a Jake Meeske feed for a dunk at the 3:14 mark to give SAU a lead it never lost. Meeske followed with a 3-pointer just under a minute later after two Roosevelt misses.
Meeske, the former United Township prep, led SAU with a game-high 20 points as he connected on 5 of 7 3-pointers in the game that was tied at 38 at halftime and featured nine ties and nine lead changes. Michael Williams added 19 points, Kazanecki 14 and Warren Allen 10. Kazanecki led SAU’s 42-35 rebounding edge with a game-high 10 caroms.
The win left SAU tied for sixth with Indiana Northwest (16-13, 12-9 CCAC) in the men’s standings. Each is one game ahead of Governors State (16-12, 11-10) who SAU hosts on Saturday in the regular-season closing senior night contest at 7:30 p.m.
Q-C college women's basketball
SAU 79, Roosevelt 59: Freshman Kylie Wroblewski had a huge night leading the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team to the 79-59 CCAC road victory over Roosevelt.
Wroblewski, the former Bettendorf standout, dropped in 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in helping the 15-13 Queen Bees improve to 13-8 in league play. Roosevelt dropped to 7-22, 6-15.
SAU’s reserves also helped the team to a huge 39-14 advantage in bench points in the game. Madi Epperson helped lead that charge with 11 points as she was the only other Bee in double-digit scoring. Eight of SAU’s nine reserves to see action cracked the scoring column, including Jaynee Prestergaard who had seven points to go with 11 rebounds.
The game was close early as SAU led just 17-15 after the first quarter. The game took a decided turn in the second stanza when the Queen Bees scored the first 10 points of the frame to open a double-digit lead they only lost briefly in the third quarter before a 12-0 run pushed the margin to 21 points.
Roosevelt was just 1-of-18 on 3-point attempts and shot 38.2% percent from the field (26 of 68) in the game.
Big Ten women's basketball
Michigan 80, Illinois 59: Senior guard Brandi Beasley scored 21 points, but Illinois was unable to carry its hot-shooting start into the second half, falling 80-59 at Michigan in Big Ten Conference action.
The Fighting Illini (11-15, 2-13) opened the game shooting 68% in the first quarter, including 6-for-8 from 3-point range, to jump out to a 28-24 advantage through the first period. Michigan (17-9, 8-7) momentarily took its first lead late in the second quarter, but Beasley gave the Illini a 42-41 halftime lead. However, Michigan took control of the game with a 12-2 run to open the third quarter and never lost the lead.
Senior forward Ali Andrews joined Beasley in double-figures scoring for the Illini, notching 10 points including two 3-pointers. Freshman forward Kennedi Myles led the Illini with nine rebounds.
Michigan was led by senior guard Akienreh Johnson who tallied a game-high 22 points. Sophomores Amy Dilk and Naz Hillmon each scored 15 points with Hillmon grabbing 10 rebounds.
Q-C College wrestling
Augie 23, Cornell 19: The Augustana Vikings won half of the 10 matches, but thanks to bonus points from two pins and a technical fall, it was enough to record the 23-19 dual-meet victory over Cornell.
Ellex Williams (125) and Josh Bush (174) both won with pinfalls in 2:38 and 1:34, respectively. Freddy Terranova (149) was leading his match 27-11 when it was stopped at the 6:35 mark. Danny Terronez (157) picked up a 7-3 decision and 285-pounder Daniel Skold won a 3-1 decision.