College report: Miller chooses Illinois

Men's basketball
Illini get prized recruit: Adam Miller always wanted to be a superhero when he grew up and, in turn, the best player in the NBA. From there, the name Acewolf was born. It's his brand, a designation of the basketball player he's already grown into and the player he's still growing into.
On Thursday, after paring down his college choice to three schools — Illinois, Arizona and Louisville — Miller pulled an orange and blue wolf mask from under a table on the second floor of the Jordan Brand Store on State street in Chicago and verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Illinois.
“I just think about it, like, if you’re a good player, and I feel like this is for any player, if you’re a good player, you know Duke and Kentucky and North Carolina, they’re always going to get their fair share of players," Miller said. "If you’re a great player, and you know you are and you’re not as highly touted as other people, why not stay home and do it?"
Miller, a four-star guard from Chicago Morgan Park, is the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois and No. 32 player nationally, according to 247Sports.
Women's basketball
Illinois 65, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 50: Illinois held Arkansas-Pine Bluff scoreless in the first quarter and cruised to the win Thursday.
Illinois sprinted out to a 19-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, and although Pine Bluff closed the gap to eight in the second quarter, the Illini rebounded and led by double-digits the entire second half.
Petra Holesinska shot 4-7 from 3-point range to lead the Illini with 19 points and also snagged four steals. Kennedi Myles tallied a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds on the night. Ali Andrews chipped in 11 points.
The win moves the Illini, who were coming off their first loss of the season Saturday to Illinois State, to 4-1.