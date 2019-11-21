College report: Miller chooses Illinois

Men's basketball

Illini get prized recruit: Adam Miller always wanted to be a superhero when he grew up and, in turn, the best player in the NBA. From there, the name Acewolf was born. It's his brand, a designation of the basketball player he's already grown into and the player he's still growing into.

On Thursday, after paring down his college choice to three schools — Illinois, Arizona and Louisville — Miller pulled an orange and blue wolf mask from under a table on the second floor of the Jordan Brand Store on State street in Chicago and verbally committed to play basketball at the University of Illinois.

“I just think about it, like, if you’re a good player, and I feel like this is for any player, if you’re a good player, you know Duke and Kentucky and North Carolina, they’re always going to get their fair share of players," Miller said. "If you’re a great player, and you know you are and you’re not as highly touted as other people, why not stay home and do it?"

Miller, a four-star guard from Chicago Morgan Park, is the No. 2 player in the state of Illinois and No. 32 player nationally, according to 247Sports.

