SWIMMING

Ambrose diver takes second: St. Ambrose University diver Bram Mess earned his second runner-up finish at the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday in Columbus, Ga.

After earning second place in the 3-meter event, the sophomore from Davenport who graduated from North Scott High School took second place in 1-meter diving with a finals score of 220.95.

Mess' was one of three NAIA All-American performances by the Fighting Bees on Friday.

In women's individual events, Leyre Antonanzas collected her second All-American honor and Irene Artabe earned her first All-American finish for St. Ambrose.

Antonanzas placed sixth in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4 minutes, 31.67 seconds a day after earning All-American honors in the 200 IM.

Artabe finished eighth in the 100 backstroke in a time of 58.05.

The Fighting Bees, seventh in the men's team standings with 141 points and 10th in the women's race with 93 points, picked up additional points with top-16 finishes as well.

The quartet of Ryan Joehl, Petter Kolaas, Mikhi Hassim and Benny Zarhin took 10th in the men's 400 medley relay and in the same event, the SAU women of Antonanzas, Bridget O'Grady, Artabe and Bryn Kiley finished 12th.

Hassim finished 13th in the 100 butterfly, Egoitz Munoz Moreno and Hassim finished 13th and 15th in the 100 backstroke and Juan Gomez took 14th in the 200 freestyle.

O'Grady was 12th in the 100 breaststroke.

TRACK & FIELD

Bees' Rudd advances: Nolan Rudd of St. Ambrose University advanced to the finals of the 3,000-meter run at the NAIA Track & Field Championships in Brookings, S.D., on Friday with a record-setting time in the preliminaries.

The fifth-year senior set a school record in the event, finishing in 8 minutes, 33.99 seconds. Rudd's time was good for 11th place and a spot in Saturdays finals.

The Fighting Bees' Gabbi Butler also set a school record in the 400, finishing one spot out of the position in the finals with a ninth-place effort and a time of 56.64 seconds.

In the only finals contested Friday, the Bees' Payton Woods took 30th in the men's weight throw and Ryleigh Warden finished 27th in the women's pole vault.

WRESTLING

Bees eliminated: St. Ambrose University wrestlers Daniel Terronez and Jayden Terronez were eliminated in the consolation rounds Friday at the NAIA Wrestling Championships in Wichita, Kan.

Daniel Terronez lost to a pair of ranked wrestlers at 149 pounds, dropping a 9-4 decision to 12th-ranked Cole Luailen of Reinhardt in the opening round before falling 8-5 to sixth-ranked Aaron Gandara of Southern Oregon in his first consolation match.

At 165, Bridger Hall of Providence scored a four-point near-fall in the second period and held on for a 7-5 decision over Jayden Terronez in the first round. Jayden won a 10-3 decision in his first consolation match before seeing his second NAIA finals appearance end by pin.