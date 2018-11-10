Texas-Arlington's 3-point shooters woke up in the second half and Northern Iowa's couldn't follow suit as the Panthers dropped their first game against Division I competition 74-65.
After going 0-7 in the first half, Arlington hit 5-12 from 3 after the break, and the Panthers only managed 1-12. For the game, UNI's starting lineup was 1-18 from deep.
The Panthers led 33-32 at intermission, but Arlington scored the first points of the second half on a Brian Warren jumper and never trailed again, building a lead that grew as large as 11 twice, the final time with 5:37 left.
From there the Panthers went on an 11-3 run to cut the deficit to three with 53 seconds left, but Arlington hit 5-6 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Freshman guard AJ Green led the Panthers with 17 points, and junior guard Isaiah Brown added 15. However no other Panther cracked double digits and Northern Iowa was outrebounded 37-29.
Warren led UT-Arlington with 19 points.
Johnson County 86, Black Hawk 51: The Braves failed to rebound from a tough loss as Johnson County led by 16 at the half and only added to their advantage from there Saturday.
"After a last second lost Friday night, we were a young team that didn't bring the energy and intensity needed to compete against a very good team on Saturday," Black Hawk Coach Darren Bizarri said. "When we played with the requisite effort for the first 10 minutes, we were fine, but against a team like that you have to play physically for the entire game and we just need to take that step. Overall, I saw some good things this weekend and we'll keep getting better."
The Braves were led in scoring by Cole Bizarri and Isaiah Lasenby with nine points apiece, Bizarri's coming on three 3-pointers.
