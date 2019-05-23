Track and field
Reemtsma qualifies for NAIA hurdles finals: St. Ambrose's Jack Reemtsma will be running for a national title as the Davenport Central grad qualified sixth in the 400 hurdles during NAIA national championships Thursday.
Reemtsma's time of 52.72 was .63 seconds behind top qualifier Jamar McNaughton of Southern-New Orleans.
Also advancing to the finals for St. Ambrose was senior steeplechaser Mallory Rettenmeier, whose time of 11:18.82 was good for the ninth of the 14 finals spots.
In the long jump, Ambrose freshman Abby Camp fell just short of the nine-person final, with her leap of 5.61 meters leaving her in 10th. Teammate Lani Hillard, a sophomore Louisa-Muscatine grad, was 20th with a leap of 5.45 meters.
Wilkerson grabs finals spot: Augustana senior Brandon Wilkerson qualified for the NCAA Div. III steeplechase finals Thursday, placing ninth in the preliminary round Thursday.
Wilkerson's time of 9:15.08 was about 5 1/2 seconds off the pace of top qualifier Benjamin Schott of Messiah.
Augustana senior Ryan Ganson from Geneseo finished 14th in the javelin.
In the women's competition for Augustana, Rock Island grad Hannah Willhite finished 13th in the 200-meter preliminaries. Teammate Mackenzie Butcher finished 15th in the pole vault.
