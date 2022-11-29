COLLEGE REPORT: SAU men, BHC women lose

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Ambrose falls at SIU-E: The St. Ambrose University men's basketball team traveled to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and dropped an 89-54 decision on Tuesday night.

It was SAU's first action since the tragic death of senior Patrick Torrey.

The Fighting Bees went into an early 23-8 deficit and trailed 47-30 at halftime.

The Cougars’ Lamar Wright led all scorers with 12 points at the break, but was held scoreless in the second half. St. Ambrose’s Grant Mason, Amarey Willis and Andrew Morrissey each had six points at the half.

SIU-E expanded its lead to 26 midway through the second half before the Cougars collected their largest lead with 43 seconds left to secure the final at 89-54.

Terrance Thompson led SIU-E with 15 points and shot 7 for 9 from the floor. Ray’Sean Taylor had 13 points. The Cougars scored 40 points in the paint compared to just 20 by St. Ambrose.

The Fighting Bees were led by Willis, who finished with 10 points. Mason finished with eight points and Will Spriggs added seven.

St. Ambrose finished with 19 turnovers and shot 21 of 58 from the floor and just 2 for 11 from behind the arc.

The Fighting Bees dropped to 1-5 on the season and will return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Calumet at home.

COLLEGE WOMEN

Parkland 68, Black Hawk 61 (OT): The Black Hawk College women’s college basketball team hosted No. 12 Parkland and lost in overtime Tuesday night.

Khloe Damm led the Braves with 17 points, 17 rebounds and also tallied five assists. Me’Kiyah Harris added 12 points for BHC.

Alyssa Cole led the Cobras with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Shae Bell also added 16 points and grabbed 10 boards.

The loss dropped the Braves to 4-5 on the season. Black Hawk travels to No. 17 Rock Valley next at 5 p.m. Thursday.