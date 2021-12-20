COLLEGE REPORT: SAU women open Texas trip with a win

Women’s basketball

St. Ambrose 65, Our Lady of the Lake 59: The St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team held Our Lady of the Lake to six third-quarter points to take a lead Monday afternoon and then used an offensive explosion in the final frame to post a victory in the opening game of its Texas swing played in the OLLU Mabe Gymnasium.

The Fighting Bees (13-1) trailed 30-27 at halftime before the defensive third quarter gave SAU a 38-36 lead heading into the final 10 minutes. In the final quarter, SAU outscored its hosts 27-23 as Anna Plumer scored eight of her 11 points and Kylie Wroblewski chipped in seven points.

SAU again used balanced scoring to carry the day. Wroblewski, the former Bettendorf prep, and Shayne Smith led the way with 15 points each. Fellow starter Madeline Prestegaard added 12 points to go with Plumer’s efforts in a reserve role. Plumer’s 3-of-5 shooting led SAU’s 6 of 12 3-point efficiency in the victory.

OLLU’s Keviona Barber led all scorers in the game with 18 points.

Plumer hit a triple to give SAU a 58-51 lead with 1:10 left in regulation, but OLLU answered with a 3 of its own to make it 58-54 with just under a minute left. SAU’s Maddy Cash hit two free throws to make it a two-possession game that was trimmed by an OLLU putback bucket to make it 60-56. Three free throws by Wroblewski and two more by Cash closed out the contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0