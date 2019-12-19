College report: St. Ambrose women fall in Arizona

Women's basketball
Embry-Riddle 76, St. Ambrose 54: Though it may have been warm in Prescott, Arizona, the Fighting Bees came out cold in a loss Thursday at the ERAU Activity Center.
The Bees shot just 34.5 percent from the field and just 25 percent from behind the 3-point line. That included a tough night from Madi Epperson, who was 5 of 20 from the field.
The Bees also turned the ball over 24 times, negating a strong rebounding performance as St. Ambrose outrebounded the Eagles 52-38, led by eight boards from Madeline Prestegaard.
St. Ambrose jumped out to a 4-0 lead on baskets from Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski and Charlotte Flynn, but the Eagles responded with a 7-0 run and never trailed again, taking a 32-22 lead at halftime.
Wroblewski led the Bees (6-8) with 15 points while Jamie Martens added 13 and Epperson had 12.
Danae Ruiz led three Eagles (9-3) in double figures with 17 points.
Black Hawk 77, College of DuPage 56: The Braves closed out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a road win Thursday.
Black Hawk moves to 10-4 on the season.
Men's basketball
College of DuPage 57, Black Hawk 52: Terry Ford scored 27 points but it wasn't enough as Black Hawk fell to College of DuPage on Thursday.
Delaney Little added seven for the Braves (6-9), who trailed by six at halftime.
DuPage had three players in doubles figures, led by Latron Kirkwood's 14 points.