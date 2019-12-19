College report: St. Ambrose women fall in Arizona

Women's basketball

Embry-Riddle 76, St. Ambrose 54: Though it may have been warm in Prescott, Arizona, the Fighting Bees came out cold in a loss Thursday at the ERAU Activity Center.

The Bees shot just 34.5 percent from the field and just 25 percent from behind the 3-point line. That included a tough night from Madi Epperson, who was 5 of 20 from the field.

The Bees also turned the ball over 24 times, negating a strong rebounding performance as St. Ambrose outrebounded the Eagles 52-38, led by eight boards from Madeline Prestegaard.

St. Ambrose jumped out to a 4-0 lead on baskets from Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski and Charlotte Flynn, but the Eagles responded with a 7-0 run and never trailed again, taking a 32-22 lead at halftime.

Wroblewski led the Bees (6-8) with 15 points while Jamie Martens added 13 and Epperson had 12.

Danae Ruiz led three Eagles (9-3) in double figures with 17 points.

Black Hawk 77, College of DuPage 56: The Braves closed out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a road win Thursday.

Black Hawk moves to 10-4 on the season.