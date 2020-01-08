College report: St. Ambrose women nearly top No. 10 St. Xavier on the road

Women's basketball

St. Xavier 83, St Ambrose 80: On the road, against a 10th-ranked St. Xavier squad that has not lost in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference this season, the Fighting Bees had two shots to take the lead in the final minute Wednesday.

Neither fell.

Despite 25 points from Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski, St. Ambrose fell to St. Xavier as the Cougars moved to 10-0 in league play.

An 8-0 run late in the first quarter helped kick-start the Cougars as they built a lead that reached 17 at one point in the first half. The Fighting Bees chipped away, though, getting the lead down to eight at halftime and then opening the third quarter on an 8-2 run to forge the game's first tie since the first three minutes of play.

The Bees grabbed the lead at several times in the second half, finally taking an 80-79 edge on a Madeline Prestegaard layup with 2:48 left.

They were the final points the Bees scored.

St. Xavier's Maia Fawcett hit a layup with 1:05 left to retake the lead 81-80, and Jamie Martens and Wroblewski had shots miss the mark for St. Ambrose before Brianna Flayter hit two free throws with one second left to make it 83-80.