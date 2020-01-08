College report: St. Ambrose women nearly top No. 10 St. Xavier on the road

Women's basketball
St. Xavier 83, St Ambrose 80: On the road, against a 10th-ranked St. Xavier squad that has not lost in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference this season, the Fighting Bees had two shots to take the lead in the final minute Wednesday.
Neither fell.
Despite 25 points from Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski, St. Ambrose fell to St. Xavier as the Cougars moved to 10-0 in league play.
An 8-0 run late in the first quarter helped kick-start the Cougars as they built a lead that reached 17 at one point in the first half. The Fighting Bees chipped away, though, getting the lead down to eight at halftime and then opening the third quarter on an 8-2 run to forge the game's first tie since the first three minutes of play.
The Bees grabbed the lead at several times in the second half, finally taking an 80-79 edge on a Madeline Prestegaard layup with 2:48 left.
They were the final points the Bees scored.
St. Xavier's Maia Fawcett hit a layup with 1:05 left to retake the lead 81-80, and Jamie Martens and Wroblewski had shots miss the mark for St. Ambrose before Brianna Flayter hit two free throws with one second left to make it 83-80.
Madi Epperson added 15 points for St. Ambrose (7-10, 5-5) and Prestegaard 11.
Claire Austin came off the bench to score 22 and grab 11 rebounds before fouling out for St. Xavier (15-3, 10-0).
Augustana 63, Elmhurst 58: Mia Lambert hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:24 left and the Vikings scored the game's final six points in defeating Elmhurst on Wednesday.
Augustana (8-6, 3-2) trailed by as many as nine points in the first quarter of the back-and-forth game.
The Vikings took the lead for good on Lambert's 3. Macy Beinborn followed with a steal on the other end and Alexis Jones hit a layup to make it a two-score game with 30 seconds left.
Jones led Augustana with 18 points and 10 rebounds, with Lambert scoring 14.
Kelly Weyhrich led Elmhurst with 14 points.
Men's basketball
St. Xavier 64, St. Ambrose 61: The Fighting Bees never led by more than two points but found themselves up by one with a minute left Wednesday.
However, St. Xavier's Joseph Ruzevich hit a layup with 59 seconds left to put the Cougars up 62-61 and St. Ambrose followed with two empty trips as the Cougars leaped past the Fighting Bees into second place in the Chicagoland Athletic Conference standings.
Michael Williams scored 14, including hitting one-of-two free throws with 1:14 left to give St. Ambrose its final lead. Williams, however, missed a potential go-ahead shot with 45 seconds left and a Jake Meeske turnover with two seconds left let St. Xavier seal it from the free throw line.
Tom Kazanecki came off the bench to score 13 for St. Ambrose (11-7, 7-3), and John Kerr also chipped in 13.
Joshua Evans led St. Xavier (13-4, 8-2) with 23 points.