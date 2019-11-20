College report: St. Ambrose women suffer first CCAC loss

Women's basketball
St. Francis (Ill.) 77, St. Ambrose 68: The Fighting Bees kept things close for a half but couldn't prevent the Saints from handing them their first CCAC loss of the season Wednesday.
Kylie Wroblewski and Charlotte Flynn each scored eight points in the first half as the Bees (3-4, 2-1) trailed by three, 31-28, at intermission.
The Saints (6-2, 4-0) expanded that advantage to double-digits by halfway through the third quarter, however, and led by as many as 17 in the fourth. St. Ambrose never trailed by fewer than eight points over the game's last 16 minutes.
Wroblewski led the Bees with 17 points, with the freshman from Bettendorf going 11-14 at the free throw line. Flynn chipped in 12 and Madi Epperson scored 11 for the Bees.
St. Francis' Kaitlin Aylward led all scorers with 36 points.
Wisconsin-Whitewater 75, Augustana 50: Augustana held the lead for a quarter on the road Wednesday night, but the Vikings were outscored 43-12 in the middle two quarters of a non-conference game in Whitewater.
The Vikings (1-4) shot 27.9 percent from the field, including 6 of 28 from beyond the arc. They committed 22 turnovers and surrendered 20 offensive rebounds.
Mia Lambert had 13 points and Alexis Jones finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Becky Raeder led UW-Whitewater with 16 points.
Augustana returns home Saturday to face the University of Dubuque at 2 p.m.