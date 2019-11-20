College report: St. Ambrose women suffer first CCAC loss

Women's basketball

St. Francis (Ill.) 77, St. Ambrose 68: The Fighting Bees kept things close for a half but couldn't prevent the Saints from handing them their first CCAC loss of the season Wednesday.

Kylie Wroblewski and Charlotte Flynn each scored eight points in the first half as the Bees (3-4, 2-1) trailed by three, 31-28, at intermission.

The Saints (6-2, 4-0) expanded that advantage to double-digits by halfway through the third quarter, however, and led by as many as 17 in the fourth. St. Ambrose never trailed by fewer than eight points over the game's last 16 minutes.

Wroblewski led the Bees with 17 points, with the freshman from Bettendorf going 11-14 at the free throw line. Flynn chipped in 12 and Madi Epperson scored 11 for the Bees.

St. Francis' Kaitlin Aylward led all scorers with 36 points.

Wisconsin-Whitewater 75, Augustana 50: Augustana held the lead for a quarter on the road Wednesday night, but the Vikings were outscored 43-12 in the middle two quarters of a non-conference game in Whitewater.