COLLEGE REPORT: St. Ambrose women take third in CCAC

Women's track & field

Camp, Pieroni lead SAU women to third in CCAC: Last year, half an inch separated St. Ambrose's Abby Camp from a conference indoor long jump title.

At Saturday's Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference meet, the junior made sure history didn't repeat itself.

Camp's leap of 17 feet, 5 1/4 inches was more than three inches clear of the field, helping lead the Bees to a third place team finish.

As with the men's competition Friday, Olivet Nazarene dominated the competition, scoring 301 team points. St. Francis (Ill.) totaled 138 points to edge the Bees (119) for second place.

More than a sixth of St. Ambrose's total came in the long jump as Camp was joined at the top of the standings by third-place Madalyn Oltman (17-0.75) and Leah Rose (16-10.5).

Camp added a third place in the triple jump (34-5).

Michaela Pieroni captured St. Ambrose's other individual title, leading another group of three scorers in the 5000 meters. Pieroni, a sophomore who was also second in the event at last year's CCAC indoor meet, finished in 17:54.29 for a nearly 3-second win. Senior Megan Grady (18:23.33) took third and Jessica Mendenhall (19:58.55) sixth for the Bees.