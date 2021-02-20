COLLEGE REPORT: St. Ambrose women take third in CCAC

Women's track & field
Camp, Pieroni lead SAU women to third in CCAC: Last year, half an inch separated St. Ambrose's Abby Camp from a conference indoor long jump title.
At Saturday's Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference meet, the junior made sure history didn't repeat itself.
Camp's leap of 17 feet, 5 1/4 inches was more than three inches clear of the field, helping lead the Bees to a third place team finish.
As with the men's competition Friday, Olivet Nazarene dominated the competition, scoring 301 team points. St. Francis (Ill.) totaled 138 points to edge the Bees (119) for second place.
More than a sixth of St. Ambrose's total came in the long jump as Camp was joined at the top of the standings by third-place Madalyn Oltman (17-0.75) and Leah Rose (16-10.5).
Camp added a third place in the triple jump (34-5).
Michaela Pieroni captured St. Ambrose's other individual title, leading another group of three scorers in the 5000 meters. Pieroni, a sophomore who was also second in the event at last year's CCAC indoor meet, finished in 17:54.29 for a nearly 3-second win. Senior Megan Grady (18:23.33) took third and Jessica Mendenhall (19:58.55) sixth for the Bees.
Other top SAU finishers included Megan Jansett, who placed second in the 400 meters (1:00.10) and teamed with Jadie Knecht, Claire Duncan and Mackenzie Clary to take third in the 4x400 relay. Leah Rose added a second in the 60 hurdles (9.25) and Emma Duncan took third in the 1000 meters.
Women's basketball
Oklahoma State 80, Iowa State 73: Iowa State overcame a 20-point second quarter deficit Saturday but couldn't hold on, falling to Oklahoma State in Big 12 Conference play.
The Cyclones (14-9, 10-6 Big 12) rattled off a 13-0 run to pull within seven to end the first half and a 9-0 run spanning the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarter to take its first lead of the game. However, a 9-2 Cowboy run late in the fourth ended the Cyclones' hopes.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 23 points with Kristin Scott (13) and Lexi Donarski (12) also scoring in double figures.
Natasha Mack led Oklahoma State (17-6, 13-4) with 24 points.
Rutgers 75, Illinois 46: Rutgers built a 19-point halftime lead and cruised from there to the Big Ten Conference win, sending the Illini to their fourth straight loss.
Aaliyah Nye led Illinois (3-15, 1-14 Big Ten) with 11 points, and Jada Peebles chipped in 10.
Arella Guirantes led Rutgers (10-3, 6-3) with 24 points.
Loyola-Chicago 66, Northern Iowa 64 (OT): Loyola's Ellie Rice hit a layup with five seconds left to cap a back-and-forth overtime in which neither team led by more than two to lift the Ramblers to the Missouri Valley Conference victory Saturday.
Emerson Green, who hit a late basket to send the game into overtime, tied North Scott graduate Karli Rucker for team-high scoring honors for the Panthers with 13 points. Green scored the Panthers' last six points of regulation.
Megan Maahs added 12 and Nicole Kroeger 10 for Northern Iowa (10-10, 7-6 MVC).
The Panthers beat Loyola (10-7, 8-5 MVC) by 27 points Friday, but fell behind by eight in the fourth quarter Saturday before charging back.