WRESTLING

Iowa, ISU, UNI wrestlers seeded: Four Iowa wrestlers, three from Iowa State and one from Northern Iowa have earned seeds of sixth or higher for the NCAA Championships which begin on March 16 in Tulsa, Okla.

The Hawkeyes' Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and Real Woods at 141 join the Cyclones' David Carr at 165 and the Panthers' Parker Keckeisen at 184 in earning the top seeds in their respective weight classes.

Lee, a three-time NCAA champion, will seek to become the Hawkeyes' first four-time champion during the three-day tournament at the BOK Center.

The Hawkeyes' Tony Cassioppi at 285 is seeded fourth and Patrick Kennedy is seeded sixth at 165.

The Cyclones' Paniro Johnson at 149 and Marcus Coleman at 184 are both seeded fifth.

The Hawkeyes' Max Murin is seeded eighth at 149, Nelson Brands is seeded 11th at 174, Abe Assad is 12th at 184, Cobe Siebrecht at 157 and defending NCAA runner-up Jacob Warner at 197 are both seeded 14th and Brody Teske is seeded 24th at 133.

Iowa State's Sam Schuyler is seeded eighth at 285, Yonger Bastida is 13th at 197, Zach Redding is 15th at 133, Casey Swiderski is 24th at 141 and Jason Kraisser is 25th at 157.

Six other UNI wrestlers have qualified for the NCAA tourney. Tyrell Gordon at 285 is seeded 13th, Cael Happel at 141 is 14th, Kyle Giscoglia and Colin Realbuto are 16th at 133 and 149 respectively, Austin Yant is seeded 17th at 165 and Derek Holschlag is 22nd at 157.

Iowa joins Oklahoma State, Missouri and Virginia Tech in qualifying all 10 wrestlers for the NCAA tourney. Iowa State has eight qualifiers.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Clark, Joens, Bluder are semifinalists: Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Iowa State's Ashley Joens and Hawkeye coach Lisa Bluder were named semifinalists for national awards on Thursday.

Clark and Joens have been named semifinalists for the Naismith Women's Basketball Player of the Year Award and Bluder is a semifinalist for the Naismith Women's Coach of the Year.

Clark, the Big Ten Conference player of the year, leads Iowa with averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Joens, named as the Big 12 player of year, tops Iowa State with an average of 21.9 points per game and has recorded 13 double-doubles this season.

Bluder led second-ranked Iowa to a 26-6 record and its second consecutive Big Ten tournament championship.