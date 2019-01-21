EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry made the most of his opportunity to play in place of injured starter Joshua Langford.
The freshman forward had a season-high 12 points, helping No. 6 Michigan State beat No. 13 Maryland 69-55 on Monday night with balanced offense and stifling defense.
"The Henry kid, he's really good," Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon said. "Great defender, hard to box out. And, he makes shots. That was a key."
The Spartans (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten) have won 12 straight this season and are in sole possession of first place in the conference. They have won a school-record 20 consecutive Big Ten regular season games dating to last year. The run ties the fifth-longest winning streak in Big Ten history and is the conference's longest since Illinois won 25 straight during the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons.
"I don't think they give a trophy for it," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
Cassius Winston and Kenny Goins each scored 14 points while Matt McQuaid and Xavier Tillman had 10 points apiece for the Spartans.
The Terrapins (16-4, 7-2) had a shot to move into first place in the conference, but couldn't extend their seven-game winning streak.
"We couldn't guard them," Turgeon said. "We went a few possessions with zone, but that's not who we are.
"We let our offense affect our defense."
Maryland's leading scorer, Anthony Cowan, was held to a season-low seven points.
"That was huge," Henry said. "We looked at him on film and said, 'He's the guy we've got to lock down.' I felt we did that."
The Terrapins connected on just 34.4 percent of their shots and matched their season low against the Spartans. They shot 58 percent of in their previous game, a 14-point win at Ohio State.
Bruno Fernando had 12 points and 13 rebounds, freshman Aaron Wiggins had a season-high 15 points and Darryl Morsell added 10 points.
Rutgers 76, Nebraska 69: Montez Mathis registered career highs with 20 points and nine rebounds while Myles Johnson added a double-double with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Rutgers rallied to beat Nebraska.
The freshman Mathis appears to have found his way as he now has scored in double figures in five of the last six games. Johnson's 13 points tied his career high.
Rutgers (9-9, 2-6 Big Ten) went on a 15-0 run and took a 33-31 lead after a Mathis layup on a fast break started by Ron Harper Jr. Nebraska (14-6, 3-5) called timeout with 1:54 left in the first half before going on a run of its own capped off by James Palmer Jr.'s a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to give Nebraska a 38-33 lead at the half.
Palmer led Nebraska with 22 points while Isaac Copeland Jr. added 16 points and eight rebounds.
North Carolina 103, Va. Tech 82: Freshman Coby White scored 27 points and No. 11 North Carolina knocked down a season-high 16 3-pointers to beat No. 10 Virginia Tech.
Fellow rookie Nassir Little added a season-high 23 points for the Tar Heels (15-4, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who struggled out of the gate to fall behind by nine while making just 1 of their first 12 3s.
But it wasn't long before just about everything started falling from behind the arc, an avalanche that sparked a game-turning 20-0 run that pushed UNC to a 45-31 lead by halftime.
UNC made 15 of its last 22 3-pointers, finished the game shooting 54 percent and led by as many as 27 points.
