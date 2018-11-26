CLEMSON, S.C. — Isaac Copeland Jr. wasn't about to let this resume-builder slip away for Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers had watched Clemson cut an eight-point lead down to 66-64 in the final seconds and Copeland made sure his teammates knew it was time toughen up.
"We're winning this game. We're winning this game," Copeland, a senior, shouted in the huddle.
"Chill out, bro, chill out," James Palmer told his teammate, according to Nebraska coach Tim Miles.
"Hey guys, it's OK," Miles told them. "We're all on the same team. We're all in the same direction."
It turned out to be a winning one for the Cornhuskers, who closed out the Tigers for a 68-66 win to start the ACC/Big Ten Challenge — and gained a critical check mark when the NCAA Tournament committee looks to fill the field next March.
Palmer scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Copeland added 16 points for Nebraska (6-1), which earlier dropped a game against Texas Tech it came in expecting to win.
"We had been tested before with Texas Tech and we gave up early, and that's why we lost by so much," Copeland said of the 70-52 loss last week. "We knew going into this game we had to be strong, stay together."
Boston College 68, Minnesota 56: Nik Popovic scored all 18 of his points in the second half and Wynston Tabbs added 17 points to help Boston College hand Minnesota its first loss of the season.
Ky Bowman had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Steffon Mitchell added 13 rebounds as the Eagles (5-1) held Minnesota without a basket for 8:05 early in the second half to open a double-digit lead.
Jordan Murphy scored 16 with 11 rebounds for the Gophers (5-1), who fell to 9-11 in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
Gonzaga 102, N.D. State 60: Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura each scored 18 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat North Dakota State to remain undefeated.
Corey Kispert added 17 points and Zach Norvell Jr. 15 for Gonzaga (7-0), which reached No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 earlier in the day by virtue of beating former No. 1 Duke at the Maui Invitational.
Vinnie Shahid scored 16 points for North Dakota State (2-5), which shot just 36 percent in the game.
MSU 88, Alcorn 65: Nick Weatherspoon and Lamar Peters both scored 17 points, Reggie Perry added 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 25 Mississippi State beat Alcorn State.
Mississippi State was efficient on offense, shooting 33 of 54 (61 percent) from the field. The Bulldogs led by as many as 33 points in the second half.
