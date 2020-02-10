College report

Men

Duke 60, Florida State 52: Tre Jones had 13 points to help seventh-ranked Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat No. 8 Florida State.

The Blue Devils (21-3, 11-2 ACC) were coming off a wild and emotionally draining overtime win against rival North Carolina on Saturday. The teams entered this game tied for second in the ACC, one game behind No. 5 Louisville.

Big man Vernon Carey Jr. had a quiet offensive night (10 points and 10 rebounds), but Duke got a boost with junior guard Jordan Goldwire matching his career high with 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting, including three 3s.

Women

South Carolina 70, UConn 52: Ty Harris scored 19 points, Aliayah Boston dominated underneath and No. 1 South Carolina held No. 5 UConn to a record-low two points in the opening quarter on the way to its first-ever win over the fifth-ranked Huskies.

