LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dedric Lawson had 18 points and 14 rebounds to cement his front-runner status for Big 12 player of the year, and No. 15 Kansas pounded No. 16 Kansas State 64-49 on Monday night to keep alive its hopes of a 15th consecutive conference championship.
Devon Dotson added 16 points and fellow freshman Quentin Grimes had 12 for the Jayhawks (21-7, 10-5), who moved within a game of the league-leading Wildcats (21-7, 11-4) with three to play.
Texas Tech, which roughed up the Jayhawks on Saturday, is a half-game back in second place.
The Wildcats shot just 32 percent from the field, struggled with turnovers at key junctures and never seemed as comfortable as they were at Bramlage Coliseum, where they roared past the Jayhawks nearly three weeks ago to seize control of the conference race.
Kamau Stokes led the Wildcats with 12 points, but nobody on coach Bruce Weber's team got into much of a rhythm.
FSU 68, Notre Dame 61: Freshman Devin Vassell scored 13 points, sparking Florida State's second-half charge with a dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, and the 18th-ranked Seminoles held off Notre Dame.
Trent Forrest made 4 of 6 six free-throw attempts in the final minute to help the Seminoles (22-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) hang on.
D.J. Harvey scored 18 points and Prentiss Hubb had 17 for Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12), which has dropped four straight games.
Roach could return: Despite three suspensions, the door is still open for Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II to return this season.
The team's leading scorer remains suspended "indefinitely" and coach Shaka Smart said Monday the decision whether to allow him to return will be up to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte.
Smart said it was unlikely Roach would be allowed back in time for Wednesday's game at Baylor. Texas hosts Iowa State on Saturday as the Longhorns (15-12, 7-7) make a late push to finish at least .500 in the Big 12.
Zion still out: Duke freshman Zion Williamson will miss a second straight game with a mild right knee sprain he suffered last week.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski said that the national player of the year candidate won't play Tuesday night when the third-ranked Blue Devils visit No. 20 Virginia Tech.
Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of an 88-74 loss to North Carolina. He sprained his knee when he planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart.
