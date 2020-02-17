College report
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Former Rock Island basketball player Lauren Hall has been named the CCIW women's basketball player of the week after averaging 20.5 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals per game in a pair of games last week.

The sophomore had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-54 loss at North Central and followed that with a career-high 26 points in a home victory over Carthage. She drilled a school-record eight 3-pointers (in nine attempts) in that game.

South Carolina 95, Vanderbilt 44: Freshman Aliyah Boston had 12 points and 14 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina used its relentless defense for a big run in the first quarter en route to its 19th straight win.

LeLe Grissett had 14 points to lead the Gamecocks (25-1, 12-0 SEC).

UConn down to 6th: UConn's record streak of top five appearances in The Associated Press women's basketball poll is over.

The Huskies fell to sixth on Monday, ending a run of 253 consecutive weeks as one of the first five teams in the Top 25. That historic stretch dated back to Feb. 5, 2007. Connecticut's run dwarfs the No. 2 all-time mark of 96 set by Louisiana Tech in the 1980s.

