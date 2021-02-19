COLLEGE REPORT:

Men's track and field
Bees take second at CCAC Indoor meet: Three conference titles and a lot of depth helped propel St. Ambrose to second at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships on Friday.
The Bees totaled 148 team points in the event, second to Olivet Nazarene's 252. St. Francis (Ill.) was third at 116.
Will Reemtsma led the way for the Bees with a first and two second-place finishes.
The sophomore edged St. Francis' Kaizer Giddie for the 400-meter title in 50.38, then placed second with a time of 8.54 in the 60 hurdles.
He finally teamed with Cody Thole, Jackson Stoos and Kyle Sellers to place second in the 4x400 relay in 3:26.57, finishing less than three seconds behind the Olivet Nazarene quartet.
Thole produced one of St. Ambrose's titles as well, as the freshman won the heptathlon with 4170 points, 65 points clear of second place.
The final Bees win came from sophomore Mykoloas Saloninas with a 16.28-meter throw in the shot put.
Junior Matt Jung contributed a second-place in the 5000 meters in a time of 15:16.90. Sam Rush took second in the pole vault with a mark of 4.4 meters, and Geoff Murphy's throw of 14.71 was good for second in the weight throw on the field side of the events.
Women's basketball
UNI 78, Loyola-Chicago 51
UNI used a fast start and a strong finish to beat Loyola-Chicago 78-51 Friday night at the McCleod Center in Cedar Falls.
The Panthers never trailed in the game, taking a 25-12 lead after the first quarter. The Ramblers cut the lead to 39-28 at halftime and down to 54-44 after three quarters, but UNI closed the game by outscoring Loyola 24-7 in the final quarter to move to 10-9, 7-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Cynthia Wolf led three Panthers in double digits with 13 points, and added 12 rebounds and two blocks on the night. Nicole Kroeger and Kam Finley each added 11 points for UNI.
North Scott grad Karli Rucker scored six points and had a game-high seven assists, while fellow Lancer alum Grace Boffeli scored two points and grabbed three rebounds in five minutes of action.
Loyola (9-7, 7-5) was led by Allison Day, who scored 16 points.
The two teams play again Saturday.