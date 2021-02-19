COLLEGE REPORT:

Men's track and field

Bees take second at CCAC Indoor meet: Three conference titles and a lot of depth helped propel St. Ambrose to second at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference indoor track and field championships on Friday.

The Bees totaled 148 team points in the event, second to Olivet Nazarene's 252. St. Francis (Ill.) was third at 116.

Will Reemtsma led the way for the Bees with a first and two second-place finishes.

The sophomore edged St. Francis' Kaizer Giddie for the 400-meter title in 50.38, then placed second with a time of 8.54 in the 60 hurdles.

He finally teamed with Cody Thole, Jackson Stoos and Kyle Sellers to place second in the 4x400 relay in 3:26.57, finishing less than three seconds behind the Olivet Nazarene quartet.

Thole produced one of St. Ambrose's titles as well, as the freshman won the heptathlon with 4170 points, 65 points clear of second place.

The final Bees win came from sophomore Mykoloas Saloninas with a 16.28-meter throw in the shot put.