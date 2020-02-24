College report

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike had 19 points and 16 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 15 points, and top-ranked Kansas avoided any chance of a letdown after its high-profile win over Baylor by blowing out Oklahoma State 83-58 on Monday night.

Devon Dotson added 11 points and Christian Braun and David McCormack had 10 apiece for the Jayhawks (25-3, 14-1), whose victory over the No. 2 Bears allowed them to retake the top spot in the AP poll earlier in the day. And the win over the Cowboys (14-14, 4-11) gave coach Bill Self's team a half-game lead over Baylor in the race for the Big 12 title.

The Jayhawks now have won five straight against the Cowboys and 22 of the last 24 games played against them in Allen Fieldhouse. They also have won 23 in a row overall, building a strong case for the NCAA Tournament's No. 1 overall seed.

Cameron McGriff led the Cowboys with 16 points, though most came with the game well out of reach. Isaac Likekele and Lindy Waters added 11 apiece as Oklahoma State was held to 39% shooting from the field.

Florida State 82, Louisville 67: Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and No. 6 Florida State rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat No. 11 Louisville.