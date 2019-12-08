College report

Warner, Hawks top Princeton
PRINCETON, N.J. — Iowa sophomore Jacob Warner scored a takedown with three seconds remaining on the clock to top No. 2-ranked Pat Brucki 5-4 and lead the top-ranked Hawkeyes wrestling team past No. 12 Princeton on Sunday.
Warner, ranked No. 3 at 197, entered the third period tied 3-3. He trailed 4-3 following a Brucki escape, but grabbed his first and only lead of the match just as it ended.
Iowa won seven of 10 bouts and owned a 37-5 advantage in takedowns to earn the 30-9 win.
The Hawkeyes led 12-6 halfway through the match and won four of five matches after intermission to put the dual out of reach. Alex Marinelli won by fall in 6:20. Michael Kemerer won by 19-4 technical fall at 174 and Tony Cassioppi closed the dual with a 10-2 major decision at 285.
Iowa is now off for three weeks before returning to the mat Dec. 29-30 at the 2019 Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
Florida State introduces Norvell
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Norvell was the first coach Florida State interviewed for its football vacancy and though the search took school administrators around the country, they kept coming back to the man running Memphis’ program.
“We really liked him,” Florida State athletics director David Coburn said Sunday during a news conference to introduce Norvell. “The whole way. This guy wanted to be here. Of all the ones we talked to it was crystal clear with Mike that he wanted this job. And he had other opportunities.”
Just a day after Norvell guided Memphis to the American Athletic Conference title, he was on a plane to Tallahassee and being introduced as the Seminoles’ 11th full-time coach, replacing Willie Taggart.
The 38-year-old Norvell has agreed to a six-year deal and takes over a Seminoles program that has struggled while he was helping build Memphis into a Group of Five power with what annually was a top-10 offense.
Mizzou to hire App State coach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri reached an agreement Sunday with Eliah Drinkwitz to take over the Tigers' once-proud football program, a person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press, making Appalachian State's successful coach the second-youngest in a Power Five conference.
Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk said he wanted to move swiftly in hiring a replacement for Barry Odom, the former player and assistant coach who went 25-25 in four seasons leading the program. Odom was fired late last month after the Tigers finished an underwhelming 6-6, which would have been good enough for a bowl berth had the school not been slapped with a postseason ban by the NCAA following an incident involving a rogue tutor.