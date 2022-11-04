College report

WOMEN

Illinois 78, Quincy Univ. 43: It may have only been an exhibition contest, but Shauna Green had to like what she saw out of her first University of Illinois women's basketball team Friday evening.

The Illini rode a solid start to an easy 78-43 victory over visiting Quincy University at the State Farm Center. Illinois led NCAA Div. II QU 28-10 after the first quarter and 34-20 at halftime.

Off the bench, Genesis Bryant led Illinois with a game-high 25 points on 10 of 14 shooting that included making five of seven 3-point tries. Starters Adalia McKenzie and Kendall Bostic also scored in double figures with 21 and 10, respectively.

Sarah Nelson's 11 points led the Hawks.

William Penn 68, St. Ambrose 61: The St. Ambrose University Fighting Bees jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter and carried a 27-24 lead into halftime. However, the William Penn Statesmen (3-0) rallied with a 26-point fourth quarter to take the Grand View Classic contest in Des Moine Friday evening, 68-61.

Former Bettendorf Bulldog Kylie Wroblewski led the Fighting Bees in scoring (20) and rebounding (7) while teammate Jaynee Prestegaard added 12 points and three blocks.

St. Ambrose (1-2) plays hosting Grand View Saturday afternoon at 4.