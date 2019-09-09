Purdue’s Sindelar has concussion
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm may need to use his backup plan Saturday against TCU.
Brohm said starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar has been diagnosed with a concussion. Sindelar went to the team's medical tent Saturday after the Boilermakers' final offensive play, his 7-yard run on third-and-14 during a 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt.
"I think it was a concussion, a slight concussion that we'll monitor and see how he passes all the tests and go through the proper protocol," Brohm said Monday. "Hopefully, we'll get him back if he's ready to go."
Sindelar has played through pain. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the first half of a 2017 game against Northwestern. Sindelar finished the game, led the Boilermakers to wins each of the next two weeks to become bowl-eligible and then was selected the Foster Farms Bowl offensive MVP in a victory over Arizona.
Petrino issues belated apology
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former coach Bobby Petrino apologized Monday to fans in Arkansas seven years after he was fired for misleading officials about his extramarital affair with an athletic department employee that was exposed after a motorcycle crash.
Petrino returned to Arkansas, where he coached the Razorbacks for four seasons, for the first time since 2012. In a packed ballroom for a Little Rock Touchdown Club luncheon, Petrino told the audience he was nervous about the speaking engagement, comparing it to game day.
"I wanted to be able to come here and apologize to everybody, the fans, the players, and truly tell you how sorry I am for the way it ended," Petrino said. "But I also wanted to come here and thank you for everything the people in this room and this state did for me and my family. You were great to us."
