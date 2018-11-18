AMES — Led by tournament MVP Bridget Carleton, the Iowa State women’s basketball team claimed the championship of the Preseason WNIT on Sunday with a 75-52 victory over No. 24 Miami (Fla.) at Hilton Coliseum.
Carleton collected 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists Sunday and finished the four-game tournament with averages of 16.3 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Madison Wise, who finished with nine points and six rebounds, joined Carleton on the all-tournament team. ISU (4-0) also got a career-high 15 points and six rebounds from Ines Nezerwa and 11 points and eight rebounds from Kristin Scott.
Northern Illinois 70, UNI 59: Former North Scott star Karli Rucker scored 22 points but it wasn’t enough to help Northern Iowa crawl out of an early hole.
Northern Illinois (2-1), led by Errin Hodges’ career-high 17 points, bolted to a 17-4 lead after one quarter and the Panthers (1-2) never recovered.
Taylor Hagen came off the bench to contribute 16 points and 11 rebounds for UNI.
Illinois 76, Columbia 69: Cierra Rice made 8 of 9 shots from the field and scored a career-best 23 points to help the Illini improve their record to 3-0.
Alex Wittinger added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois.
Men
Michigan 66, Providence 47: Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points to lead No. 18 Michigan to victory in the championship game of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament.
Jon Teske added 17 points for the Wolverines (5-0), who had three straight wins away from home in the past week.
Va. Tech 89, Purdue 83: Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points, Ahmed Hill and Justin Robinson had 23 apiece and No. 16 Virginia Tech rallied from 12 points down in the second half to beat No. 23 Purdue in the Charleston Classic championship.
The Hokies (4-0) trailed 50-38 after Ryan Cline's 3-pointer with 18:27 left, but wiped out the deficit over the next six minutes.
Carsen Edwards led Purdue (4-1) with 26 points, his fifth straight game with 23 or more.
Arkansas 73, Indiana 72: Mason Jones' free throw with 2.5 seconds left helped Arkansas hold off the Hoosiers in the Hardwood Showcase.
Daniel Gafford scored a career-high 27 points for Arkansas (2-1), which squandered a double-digit lead in the second half.
Ohio State 89, S.C. State 61: Brothers Kaleb Wesson and Andre Wesson combined for 29 points to lead four Ohio State players in double figures.
Kaleb Wesson scored 17 of his 18 points in the first half as the Buckeyes (4-0) took a 43-21 halftime lead.
Michigan State 101, Tennessee Tech 33: Nick Ward scored 23 points and Cassius Winston added 19 to help No. 11 Michigan State tie the largest margin of victory in program history.
Ward's status for the game was uncertain after missing the final 32 minutes of Wednesday's game against Louisiana-Monroe with a right ankle sprain.
Maryland 92, Mount St. Mary’s 77: Bruno Fernando had 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as Maryland remained unbeaten.
Fernando made 10 of his 12 field goal attempts and is shooting 82.9 percent from the floor (34 of 41).
The Terrapins outscored the Mount 56-22 in the paint as they improved to 5-0 for the fifth consecutive season. Jalen Smith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
