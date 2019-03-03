COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ignas Brazdeikis scored 21 points, Jon Teske had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Michigan beat 17th-ranked Maryland 69-62 Sunday to remain in the hunt for the Big Ten title.

The Wolverines (26-4, 15-4) clinched a double-bye in the conference tournament and still have chance to overtake first-place Purdue. Michigan, the defending Big Ten champions, must win its finale at Michigan State and hope the Boilermakers lose at least one of their last two.

Michigan trailed 43-41 before Isaiah Livers hit a 3-pointer, Zavier Simpson popped a jumper and Jordan Poole made a layup during a five-minute span in which the Terrapins struggled offensively.

A 3-pointer by Brazdeikis made it 51-45, and Simpson added a desperation running hook in the final seconds of the shot clock for an eight-point lead with 4:38 left.

Bruno Fernando had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocked shots for Maryland (21-9, 12-7), which fell to 7-1 at home in Big Ten play.

Freshman Jalen Smith scored 11 and three others chipped in with 10, including leading scorer Anthony Cowan, who went 4 for 15 from the floor and missed his first five attempts from beyond the arc before finally connecting with 1:26 remaining.

Simpson had 12 points and 10 assists, and Poole scored 12 for Michigan. The Wolverines were without senior guard Charles Matthews, who missed a second straight game with a sprained right ankle. He ranks third on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game.

Creighton 66, Marquette 60: Martin Krampelj scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander added 14 to pace Creighton to victory over No. 10 Marquette.

Creighton (16-13, 7-9 Big East) outscored Marquette 16-3 down the stretch until a 3-pointer in the closing seconds by Markus Howard, who finished with 33 points.

The Golden Eagles (23-6, 12-4) committed 22 turnovers, which Creighton turned into 18 points.

Washington 62, Stanford 61: Jaylen Nowell scored 13 points but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 during a nervous finish for No. 25 Washington, which still held off Stanford.

Stanford star KZ Okpala missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Huskies secured the loose ball.

Noah Dickerson added 12 points for the Huskies (23-6, 14-2 Pac-12), who lost 76-73 at California on Thursday as the Golden Bears earned their first conference win.

Women

UNI 76, SIU 67: Former North Scott star Karli Rucker scored a career-high 28 points including six made 3-pointers to lead Northern Iowa to victory over Southern Illinois.

The Panthers took a 4-0 lead with back to back buckets from Rucker to start the game and never looked back.

Rucker scored 16 of her 26 after the break and spurred the Panthers to a 44-point second half. The Panthers closed out the win by going 12 for 12 from the free throw line in the final 2 minutes, 6 seconds.

Taylor Hagen added 13 points Mikaela Morgan 10 for the Panthers (18-10, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference).

