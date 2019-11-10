TUCSON, Ariz. — Nico Mannion scored 23 points, Josh Green added 20 and No. 21 Arizona's freshmen dominated in a 90-69 win over Illinois Sunday night.
Arizona (2-0) was good at both ends, shooting 56% while nabbing 14 steals. The Wildcats turned a tight game at halftime into a rout with a 17-2 second-half run behind the freshman trio of Mannion, Green and Zeke Naji.
Nnaji finished with 19 points, Mannion had nine assists and Green was 4 for 7 from 3-point range.
Illinois (2-1) was able to hang with the Wildcats in the first half of a high-level game with more than two dozen NBA scouts on hand.
The Illini went cold in the second half and struggled holding onto the ball, turning it over 22 times. They went 5:11 without a field goal and shot 10 of 26 after halftime.
Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 15 points and Trent Frazier added 14. Andres Feliz had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds but big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili fouled out after collecting only six points and one rebounds.
Illinois made seven of its first eight shots and Frazier had eight points in the first 4½ minutes.
Michigan State 100, Binghamton 47: Playing a night after the death of his brother, Cassius Winston had 17 points and 11 assists to lift No. 1 Michigan State to an emotional victory over Binghamton in the Spartans' home opener.
Zachary Winston, Cassius' younger brother, died after being hit by a westbound Amtrak train in Albion on Saturday night. He was a basketball player at Albion College.
Cassius Winston took his usual spot in Michigan State's starting lineup Sunday. The crowd observed a moment of silence in Zachary's honor, then Cassius assisted on Michigan State's first basket and sank his first shot, a 3-pointer from near the top of the key.
The game was a rout, as expected. Michigan State (1-1) rebounded easily from its season-opening loss Tuesday to No. 2 Kentucky. Xavier Tillman scored 17 points for the Spartans, and Aaron Henry added 16.
Ohio State 76, UMass-Lowell 56: Bettendorf freshman D.J. Carton and Kaleb Wesson each had 13 points and No. 18 Ohio State routed UMass-Lowell.
The Buckeyes (2-0) got contributions throughout the lineup in the tuneup against the Atlantic East squad ahead of Wednesday night's matchup with No. 10 Villanova.
Wesson also had 13 rebounds and five assists. Luther Muhammad added 11 points, while Alonzo Gaffney and Kyle Young each added 10.
The Buckeyes played without senior forward Andre Wesson, who suffered an eye injury in the team's win over Cincinnati on Wednesday night.
Rutgers 86, Niagara 39: Rutgers put together its most dominating Division 1 win under head coach Steve Pikiell, overwhelming Niagara.
It was the largest margin of victory for Rutgers since Pikiell took over the program in 2016.
Rutgers was impressive on both ends of the court in Sunday's wire-to-wire win. It shot 59% from the field, distributed 22 assists on 35 baskets and forced 17 turnovers that led to 26 points.
FSU 63, Florida 51: Devin Vassell scored 13 points, M.J. Walker added 12 and Florida State upset No. 6 Florida, extending its series winning streak to six.
Louisville 78, Youngstown St. 55: Jordan Nwora scored 21 points and the Cardinals (2-0) made the first 11 shots in winning their home opener. Steven Enoch added 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Louisville.
Virginia 63, James Madison 34: Mamadi Diakite collected 19 points and 13 rebounds in the No. 11 Cavaliers' victory over James Madison.
