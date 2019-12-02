College report

CHAMPAIGN — Chris Lykes was a one-man, 5-foot-7 ball of terror for the Illinois men's basketball team to try to find a way to contain on Monday night.
The Miami guard knifed through defenders for easy layups and hit contested, hand-in-his-face 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, but one defensive play saved the game and prevented the Illini from overcoming what was once a 27-point first-half deficit at the State Farm Center.
Illinois (6-2) found its rhythm after a glacial start to the game to trim the deficit to one point with 16 seconds to go. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu dribbled the ball up and attacked the basket, only to find Lykes waiting for him underneath to draw a charge with two seconds left to seal an 81-79 Miami win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge to get head coach Jim Larranaga his 650th career win.
“We would have loved to get it on the rim, but yeah, you put the ball in one of your best player's hands and try to get to the rim and or make a play," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "Again, Lykes, as he was on the offensive end, made the defensive play. Give the young man credit."
Larranaga and the Hurricanes (5-3) came to Champaign "so worried that they were going to crush us on the board that we wouldn't nearly have a chance." Their plan was simple: Don't give Illinois rebounding opportunities or loosely translated to, "Don't miss."
The Hurricanes executed that game plan and hardly missed. They shot 59.3 percent in the game and were 10-of-18 on 3-pointers (55.6 percent).
The first half, though, is where the Hurricanes buried Illinois. They shot 66.7 percent from the field and 50 percent on 3-pointers to build a 27-point lead. The hot shooting combined with 10 of Illinois' 13 turnovers was enough to build an insurmountable gap, even if Illinois eventually out-rebounded Miami 32-23.
“We started really slow on the defensive side and they were hitting shots," Illinois senior guard Andres Feliz said. "We were fighting to contain them. Our defense was really low. That’s not usually us. We’re a tough team. We guard and sit down. That wasn’t there for us (Friday). We’ve got to get better at that part."
Some sort of flip switched at halftime. Illinois forced seven Miami turnovers in the second half and the offense finally came to life behind Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn's 23 points to go with 14 points from Trent Frazier, 12 from Ayo Dosunmu and 11 from Feliz.
— Joey Wagner, Decatur Herald & Review
UNI 110, Luther 51: Northern Iowa’s basketball team didn’t show any signs of jet lag following last week’s trip to Cancun.
Determined to find continued grown, UNI put on a show Monday night during the team’s final game before next week’s crucial non-conference road trip to No. 20 Colorado and Grand Canyon University. The Panthers (8-1) overwhelmed NCAA Division III Luther College, 110-51, putting up men’s basketball numbers the McLeod Center has never seen in the process.
The point total was the largest in UNI coach Ben Jacobson’s 13-year career, while the 59-point margin of victory ranked second in program history. A McLeod Center record for field goals made was set at 42, while the rebounding mark was tied with 50 boards.
“It’s really important to continue to take steps forward,” UNI point guard AJ Green said, after knocking down five 3-pointers and finishing with 19 points and four assists. “No matter who we’re playing, we just need to always try and get better. I think we did a good job of that tonight.”
Trae Berhow’s quick catch-and-shoot release matched Green’s five 3-pointers on just seven attempts, and Noah Carter added four treys and a game-high 25 points for a UNI team that had six players combine to make 19 3-pointers at a 50 percent success rate.
In total, six Panthers finished with at least 10 points. That included center Austin Phyfe who converted all five of his field goal attempts and added nine rebounds in 17 minutes as part of UNI’s 50-22 advantage on the glass.
Northern Iowa made its first nine field goals and Luther (4-5) missed its first nine attempts as the Panthers jumped out to a 19-0 lead five minutes into the game.
— Nick Petaros, Waterloo Courier
Minnesota 78, Clemson 60: Marcus Carr scored 24 points and Daniel Oturu added 21 as Minnesota pulled away in the second half for a victory over Clemson in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
Carr also handed out nine assists while Oturu blocked four shots for the Golden Gophers (4-4). Gabe Kalscheur added 15 points.
Louisville is No. 1: Louisville became the fourth team in five weeks to claim the top spot in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll, receiving 48 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel.
No. 2 Kansas, coming off the Maui Invitational title, had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia received five. Maryland rose to No. 3 — the Terrapins’ highest ranking since hitting No. 2 in 2015-16 — in a week when every spot in the poll changed from last week.
Michigan (7-0) knocked off Iowa State, No. 7 North Carolina and No. 9 Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas. The Wolverines were rewarded with nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked in the history of the poll that dates to 1949.
Stanford is No. 1: Tara VanDerveer and Stanford are No. 1 in the AP women’s poll for the first time in seven years.
The Cardinal moved up two spots after a weekend that saw previous No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Baylor both lose on Saturday. It was only the third time since the Top 25 became a writers’ poll before the 1994-95 season that the top two teams lost on the same day.