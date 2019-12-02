College report

CHAMPAIGN — Chris Lykes was a one-man, 5-foot-7 ball of terror for the Illinois men's basketball team to try to find a way to contain on Monday night.

The Miami guard knifed through defenders for easy layups and hit contested, hand-in-his-face 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, but one defensive play saved the game and prevented the Illini from overcoming what was once a 27-point first-half deficit at the State Farm Center.

Illinois (6-2) found its rhythm after a glacial start to the game to trim the deficit to one point with 16 seconds to go. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu dribbled the ball up and attacked the basket, only to find Lykes waiting for him underneath to draw a charge with two seconds left to seal an 81-79 Miami win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge to get head coach Jim Larranaga his 650th career win.

“We would have loved to get it on the rim, but yeah, you put the ball in one of your best player's hands and try to get to the rim and or make a play," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "Again, Lykes, as he was on the offensive end, made the defensive play. Give the young man credit."