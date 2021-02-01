College report

DES MOINES — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs' first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years.
ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference), who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries.
Antonio Reeves led Illinois State (5-12, 2-9) with 20 points.
The Bulldogs had little trouble with the Redbirds after struggling to a 78-76 overtime win in Sunday's series opener. Reeves had 27 points in the first meeting.
Murphy finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range as Drake easily exceeded its average of 82.2 points per game.
Drake gradually built a double-digit lead and went up 27-12 on consecutive 3-pointers by Murphy.
Texas Tech 57, Oklahoma 52: Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points off the bench, including a pair of clinching free throws in the final seconds as No. 13 Texas Tech held off Oklahoma.
Kevin McCullar added 13 points and 8 rebounds for the Red Raiders (13-5, 5-4, Big 12).
Oklahoma, which fell out of the AP Top 25 Monday, fell to 11-5, 6-4.
Smart returns: Texas coach Shaka Smart said Monday he had “significant" symptoms while in extended isolation from his team and family after testing positive for COVID-19 as he and the No. 6 Longhorns prepare for a showdown with No. 2 Baylor.
“This was not a walk in the park for me, not saying it has been for anyone else," Smart said ahead of Tuesday night's matchup of the top two teams in the Big 12. “When you go through that kind of stuff, it certainly swirls some things around your mind.”
Smart didn't detail the extent of the symptoms he experienced, but appeared frustrated that Texas played last week's home loss to No. 9 Oklahoma when the Longhorns were missing their head coach, two starters and a key reserve because of COVID-19 protocols.
Women
Augustana 66, Elmhurst 56: Macy Beinborn scored Augustana's first eight points in the third quarter to help the Vikings break from a 30-all halftime deadlock.
Beinborn, who finished with a game-best 19 points, opened the frame with a layup and followed with a 3-pointer and a 3-point play as the Vikings took a 38-34 lead that they never lost. What the sophomore started resulted in a game-turning 13-4 run as Augie outscored the Bluejays 21-7 in the quarter.
However, the fourth quarter wasn't all good news for the Vikings, who won their third straight game to move to 3-1, 3-1 CCIW. Some sloppy play led to the Bluejays (1-2, 1-2 CCIW) cutting the margin to 60-54 with just over a minute to play before the Vikings closed it out with a Kylie Jozwik 3-pointer and three of four free throws in the final minute.
Augie suffered two injuries as both Gabi Loiz and Daina Riser suffered leg injuries in the final quarter. Augie coach Mark Beinborn reported after the game that "Gabi is OK. We will have Daina evaluated."
In addition to Beinborn's big effort, former Rock Island standouts Justice Edell and Lauren Hall finished with nine and eight points, respectively. Hall led the Vikings with 12 rebounds. Freshman Hannah Simmer added seven points and eight rebounds.
St. Francis 51, St. Ambrose 40: NAIA's 13th-ranked St. Francis (Ill.) held St. Ambrose to 40% shooting from the field and forced 22 turnovers to grind out a victory over the Queen Bees.
St. Ambrose (7-4, 3-2 CCAC) scored only 17 points in the first half and had to fight uphill the rest of the way.
Jaynee Prestegaard led the Bees with 10 points and her sister, Madeline, grabbed 11 rebounds.
Andriana Acosta led St. Francis (17-2, 5-0 CCAC) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
NC State 74, Louisville 60: Elissa Cunane scored 16 points in her first game in nearly a month because of COVID-19 protocols, and No. 4 North Carolina State beat the nation's top-ranked team on its home floor for the second time this season.
Jakia Brown-Turner and Jada Boyd also scored 16 points apiece and Raina Perez added 15 for the Wolfpack (12-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a stifling defense to hand the Cardinals (16-1, 9-1) their first loss of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3.