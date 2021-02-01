College report

“This was not a walk in the park for me, not saying it has been for anyone else," Smart said ahead of Tuesday night's matchup of the top two teams in the Big 12. “When you go through that kind of stuff, it certainly swirls some things around your mind.”

Smart didn't detail the extent of the symptoms he experienced, but appeared frustrated that Texas played last week's home loss to No. 9 Oklahoma when the Longhorns were missing their head coach, two starters and a key reserve because of COVID-19 protocols.

Women

Augustana 66, Elmhurst 56: Macy Beinborn scored Augustana's first eight points in the third quarter to help the Vikings break from a 30-all halftime deadlock.

Beinborn, who finished with a game-best 19 points, opened the frame with a layup and followed with a 3-pointer and a 3-point play as the Vikings took a 38-34 lead that they never lost. What the sophomore started resulted in a game-turning 13-4 run as Augie outscored the Bluejays 21-7 in the quarter.