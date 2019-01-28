The Augustana men's basketball team is back atop the NCAA Division III landscape.
On Monday, the 19-1 Vikings ascended to the top spot in the country in this week's d3hoops national poll.
“I think that's great. What a tremendous accolade for this team,” Augie coach Grey Giovanine said upon learning of the news. “I know there are 440 teams that would love to be ranked No. 1 right now, so that's exciting for everybody.”
It was somewhat expected on Saturday. While the Vikings were extending their win streak to 17 games with a tough 68-56 CCIW road win at Carroll, the same team that handed Augie its lone loss (74-73 on Nov. 21) was opening the door for this opportunity. Loras (16-4 and ranked No. 18) upset defending D-III national champ Nebraska Wesleyan 84-76 in Dubuque.
Augustana drew 13 of the 25 first-place votes to skip ahead of now No. 2 18-1 NWU, which received nine first-place votes. Whitman (18-1, two first-place votes) and UW-Oshkosh (18-1, the other first-place vote) followed in the poll. St. Thomas (17-1) rounded out the top five.
The Vikings were scheduled to put that No. 1 ranking on the line Wednesday at No. 22 North Central (17-3, 9-2), but the league postponed all games scheduled for that evening because of the impending cold snap. Instead, Wednesday's league slate has shifted to Thursday.
Giovanine, never one to shy away from the spotlight, said he was hoping the program would embrace the honor because “it is a big deal,” he said.
“It's something we've been striving for all year, so to finally get that accomplished is really a good feeling,” said senior guard Nolan Ebel. “But at the same time, we already had a target on our back and now that target got a lot bigger. We have to understand that we have to bring it even harder because people are going to give us their best game. We've already seen that this year, but it's going to be even more amped up with us being the No. 1 team.”
“We just have to approach every game and every opponent the same as we've been doing and taking it one day at a time and still have that hunger to want more and still be humble,” said fellow senior Chrishawn Orange.
Obviously, this is not the first time the Vikings have held that top spot. However, it has come with mixed success. With a mostly veteran team that has been through the process of handling a top ranking, the veteran coach isn't as concerned with it being a distraction.
“You would think some teams could be overwhelmed by that and that's been the case for us – we've been ranked No. 1 many times and sometimes it is a little bit of an albatross or a little overwhelming,” said Giovanine. “I don't know how we're going to play at North Central, but I don't the ranking will have any negative impact on that.”
If Monday's practice was any indication, the Vikings will handle this opportunity just fine.
“Our first practice after being ranked No. 1 was probably one of our best practices all year,” said Ebel. “So that just reflects the hunger and the want to be great that this team has had all year.
If anything, I think it's going to make us work harder because of that target on our back. I don't see this team slowing down.”
Orange agrees.
“Coaches do a really good job and we as players do a good job of pushing each other,” said the former Algonquin Jacobs prep. “That's the main key is not getting complacent or stagnant. Just continue to climb – teams are either getting better or falling off at this point in the season.”
And even though it was a short climb, the direction the Vikings headed on Monday was all the way to the top.
— Tom Johnston, Dispatch-Argus
Duke 83, Notre Dame 61: Zion Williamson scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, and fellow freshmen RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for another 30 points as No. 2 Duke rolled to victory.
Williamson made 10 of 12 shots from the field for the Blue Devils, who were in control all the way.
Duke (18-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight game while sending the Fighting Irish (11-10, 1-7) to their sixth straight loss.
John Mooney scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Notre Dame. It was his seventh consecutive double-double.
Texas Tech 84, TCU 65: Jarrett Culver scored 12 of his 18 points after halftime, including two punctuating dunks in the closing minutes, and No. 16 Texas Tech snapped a three-game Big 12 losing streak.
Matt Mooney also had 18 points for Texas Tech (17-4, 5-3 Big 12), which lost three Big 12 games in a row before a win over Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night. Owens had 17 points while Davide Moretti finished with 11 points and seven assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.