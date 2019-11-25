College report

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.
The teams grinded through a back-and-forth second half with cheers for both sides echoing off the Lahaina Civic Center rafters.
The Hokies (6-0) — projected 14th out of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the league’s preseason poll — went up 10 with 4 ½ minutes left, but Michigan State fought back within one.
Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left and Virginia Tech made enough free throws down the stretch to earn the marquee win in coach Mike Young’s first season.
Michigan State (3-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes due to two fouls.
Ohio State 71, Kent State 52: Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and No. 10 Ohio State recovered after a furious second-half rally from Kent State.
The Buckeyes (6-0) led by as many as 17 points early in the second half. But the Golden Flashes (5-1) rallied to tie it midway through the second half. Ohio State then answered with 17 straight points to regain control.
Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points, Luther Muhammad 13 and Bettendorf’s D.J. Carton 11 for the Buckeyes.
Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52: Blake Francis scored a game-high 19 points to lead Richmond to victory in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic Monday night at the Barclays Center.
Grant Golden added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Richmond (5-0). Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 17 points.
Nebraska 82, Washington St. 71: Haanif Cheatham scored 19 points and Jervay Green scored 14 and Nebraska pulled away for a victory in the Cayman Islands Classic.
Cheatham and Green combined for 26 points in the second half.
Dachon Burke and Kevin Cross added 14 points apiece and Cam Mack had 10 with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cornhuskers (3-2).
Northwestern 78, Bradley 51: Pat Spencer tripled his scoring average with 23 points as Northwestern routed Bradley in the Fort Myers TipOff.
Spencer, who made all three of his 3-pointers and was 9-of-12 shooting, also had eight assists for the Wildcats, who now are 9-1 all-time against Bradley.
Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75: Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded his third double-double of the season and Al Durham scored 18 points to help the Hoosiers fend off Louisiana Tech.
Jackson-Davis scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, going 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. Indiana is 6-0 for the first time since 2012-13.
Kansas 93, Chaminade 63: Devin Dotson scored 19 points, Udoka Azubuike added 15 despite early foul trouble and No. 5 Kansas cruised to victory over Division II Chaminade at the Maui Invitational.
The Jayhawks (4-1) jumped on the Silverswords (2-1) with a huge early run and never let up, shooting 55% while making 12 of 29 from 3-point range.
Tennessee 58, Chattanooga 46: Lamonte’ Turner had 17 points and 12 assists as No. 17 Tennessee beat Chattanooga to extend the longest active home winning streak in Division I to 30 games.
Tennessee (5-0) hasn’t lost at Thompson-Boling Arena since a 94-84 defeat to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.
VCU 78, Alabama State 62: Marcus Evans scored 25 points and No. 20 VCU closed the first half on a big run.
Evans had 18 points in the first half, including 10 during the 26-7 burst that gave VCU (6-0) a 46-28 lead.