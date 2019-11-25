College report

Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52: Blake Francis scored a game-high 19 points to lead Richmond to victory in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic Monday night at the Barclays Center.

Grant Golden added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Richmond (5-0). Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 17 points.

Nebraska 82, Washington St. 71: Haanif Cheatham scored 19 points and Jervay Green scored 14 and Nebraska pulled away for a victory in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Cheatham and Green combined for 26 points in the second half.

Dachon Burke and Kevin Cross added 14 points apiece and Cam Mack had 10 with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cornhuskers (3-2).

Northwestern 78, Bradley 51: Pat Spencer tripled his scoring average with 23 points as Northwestern routed Bradley in the Fort Myers TipOff.

Spencer, who made all three of his 3-pointers and was 9-of-12 shooting, also had eight assists for the Wildcats, who now are 9-1 all-time against Bradley.

Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75: Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded his third double-double of the season and Al Durham scored 18 points to help the Hoosiers fend off Louisiana Tech.