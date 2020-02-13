College report

Men's basketball
Highland 87, Black Hawk 73: Black Hawk’s Terry Ford erupted for 26 points and Delaney Little added 19, but it wasn’t enough as a more balanced attack led league-leading Highland CC to an 87-73 Arrowhead Conference victory Thursday in Freeport.
Jayin Trumbull added 13 for the Braves, who fell to 10-18, 3-6 in Arrowhead play.
Highland (21-6, 9-0 Arrowhead), which led 43-36 at halftime, also had three players reach double-figure scoring, led by Vuk Stevanic’s 16. However, the Cougars had 30 bench points to BHC’s nine.
Women's basketball
Black Hawk 87, Loras JV 81: With five players in double-digit scoring, the Black Hawk Lady Braves logged an 87-81 victory over the Loras JV squad in Thursday nonconference action. The game filled a date on BHC’s schedule with Arrowhead Conference foe Highland not fielding a team this season.
Margie Villaruz led the 18-9 Lady Braves with a game-high 19 points. She had plenty of support as Megan Teal added 15, Sydney Hannam tossed in 14 and Moline’s Leticia Billups and Kaitlyn Webster each dropped in 10.
Indiana State 65, Northern Iowa 63: The Panthers led by as many as eight in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on, suffering a road loss to the Sycamores Thursday.
Megan Maahs led a quartet of Panthers in double figures with 15 points and grabbed a team high eight rebounds. North Scott grad Karli Rucker added 14 points, Abby Gerrits 13 and Bre Gunnels 10 for Northern Iowa (14-9, 6-6).
Jamyra McChristine led Indiana State (4-20, 2-10) with 24 points.
Indiana 59, Illinois 54: The Illini put a score into the 20th-ranked Hoosiers, but Indiana prevailed by finishing the game on a 10-5 run after the Illini tied it for the last time at 49-all with 3:48 left.
Ali Andrews scored 19 points to lead Illinois, which fell to 11-13, 2-11 in the Big Ten. Jeanae Terry chipped in 15 for the Illini, who trailed by just one entering the fourth quarter.
Ali Patberg led Indiana with 17 points.