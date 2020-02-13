College report

Men's basketball

Highland 87, Black Hawk 73: Black Hawk’s Terry Ford erupted for 26 points and Delaney Little added 19, but it wasn’t enough as a more balanced attack led league-leading Highland CC to an 87-73 Arrowhead Conference victory Thursday in Freeport.

Jayin Trumbull added 13 for the Braves, who fell to 10-18, 3-6 in Arrowhead play.

Highland (21-6, 9-0 Arrowhead), which led 43-36 at halftime, also had three players reach double-figure scoring, led by Vuk Stevanic’s 16. However, the Cougars had 30 bench points to BHC’s nine.

Women's basketball

Black Hawk 87, Loras JV 81: With five players in double-digit scoring, the Black Hawk Lady Braves logged an 87-81 victory over the Loras JV squad in Thursday nonconference action. The game filled a date on BHC’s schedule with Arrowhead Conference foe Highland not fielding a team this season.

Margie Villaruz led the 18-9 Lady Braves with a game-high 19 points. She had plenty of support as Megan Teal added 15, Sydney Hannam tossed in 14 and Moline’s Leticia Billups and Kaitlyn Webster each dropped in 10.