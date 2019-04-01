CHICAGO — Jackie Young scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead defending national champion Notre Dame back to the Final Four with an 84-68 victory over Stanford on Monday night.
The top seed in the Chicago Region, Notre Dame (34-3) got some payback for tournament losses to the second-seeded Cardinal (31-5) in 2016 and 2017.
The Fighting Irish are headed to the Final Four for the ninth time and will face UConn in Tampa Bay on Friday in a semifinal rematch from last year. They beat the Huskies and Mississippi State on last-second shots by Arike Ogunbowale to claim their second NCAA title.
Young scored seven points in an 11-2 run to end the third quarter that gave Notre Dame a six-point lead.
Ogunbowale finished with 21 points on 6-of-19 shooting, and the Irish pulled away in the second half for their 13th straight win after struggling to get their high-powered offense going.
Calipari extended: Kentucky has agreed to a long-term contract with coach John Calipari that will allow him to finish his career with the Wildcats.
Calipari's current deal was amended in March 2017 to run through the 2023-24 season, with a base annual salary of $8 million plus incentives. The school confirmed Monday that it reached a new deal with the Hall of Fame coach but did not provide details.
Byrd retiring: Rick Byrd, ranked 12th all-time among Division I head coaches with 805 career victories, is retiring after 33 years coaching the Belmont Bruins.
Byrd led Belmont's transition from an NAIA program to NCAA Division I where he led the Bruins to eight NCAA Tournaments in the last 14 years, including last month with the program's first at-large berth.
Byrd, who turns 66 on April 30, led Belmont to 17 conference championships with 10 regular season and seven tournament titles since 2006, and only Gonzaga and Kansas have won more in that span.
Milestone ratings: Michigan State's dramatic NCAA Tournament victory over Duke drew a 10.5 television rating, the highest for a late Sunday regional final in 14 years.
CBS Sports and Turner Sports say Nielsen ratings for the entire tournament are up 8 percent from last year at 6.7, heading into Saturday's Final Four.
