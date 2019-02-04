EVANSTON, Ill. — Lamar Stevens scored 18 points and Penn State beat Northwestern 59-52 to snap an eight-game losing streak on Monday night.
The Nittany Lions (8-14, 1-10) picked up their first Big Ten win and stopped their longest skid since a 14-game streak during the 2012-13 season. They made just enough stops down the stretch to send the Wildcats (12-10, 3-8) to their third straight loss.
Stevens had seven rebounds and six assists. Rasir Bolton added 14 points, though he shot just 3 of 14, and the Nittany Lions won despite struggling from the floor and the foul line.
They made just one field goal over the final five minutes. They hit 3 of 15 3-pointers in the game and were 16 of 26 on free throws.
Dererk Pardon led Northwestern with 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Vic Law had 10 points and 10 rebounds. But he committed six turnovers and shot 3 of 17 after missing 6 of 8 in a five-point effort against Maryland last week.
Louisville 72, Va. Tech 64: Ryan McMahon scored 12 points in a span of 83 seconds in the second half and No. 16 Louisville used a 14-3 run to pull away and beat No. 11 Virginia Tech.
It is the Cardinals' 15th consecutive victory against the Hokies.
McMahon had scored just three points when he made three free throws with 11:53 to play. He then added three 3-pointers, the last with 10:30 left after a 3 by Ty Outlaw for the Hokies, to bolster the Cardinals (17-6, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
McMahon finished with 17 points, and Jordan Nwora and Dwayne Sutton each scored 15 for the Cardinals.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. scored 21 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker 17 for the Hokies (18-4, 7-3), who lost for the first time in 12 home games. Virginia Tech has not beaten its old Metro Conference rival since Feb. 13, 1991.
Texas Tech 81, West Virginia 50: Brandone Francis scored a season-high 16 points and No. 18 Texas Tech overwhelmed cold-shooting West Virginia.
The Red Raiders (18-5, 6-4 Big 12), who lost four of their previous five Big 12 games, took control with a 13-0 run midway through the first half. That was part of a longer stretch during which the Mountaineers missed 11 consecutive shots during a span of more than 15 minutes.
West Virginia (10-13, 2-8) finished with only nine made field goals, the fewest ever for a Big 12 team and matching North Carolina State's total in a 47-24 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday for the fewest by any team in a game this season. The Mountaineers were 9-of-39 (23 percent) shooting overall, and made 29 free throws.
St. Ambrose 71, Roosevelt 52: St. Ambrose jumped to an early 7-0 lead and never trailed on its way to victory over Roosevelt University in a battle between teams in the middle of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference standings.
John Kerr came off the bench to collect 26 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Bees (15-9, 10-6 CCAC). Dylan Kaczmarek added 13 points and Jalen Jones 12 with Jake Meeske contributing nine rebounds and eight assists in a reserve role.
Roosevelt (15-11, 9-7) shot only 32.3 percent from the field. It was led by Grant Gibson with 14 points.
Women
St. Ambrose 78, Roosevelt 63: Madi Epperson scored 20 points and St. Ambrose broke loose for 25 points in the fourth quarter to finish off Roosevelt University in Chicago.
Epperson led four players in double figures for the Queen Bees (18-7 overall, 11-5 CCAC). Hailey Cook added 17 points, Mercedes Jackson 14 and Candace Finnin 13.
The Bees led 38-27 at halftime before Roosevelt cut into the margin slightly in the third quarter.
Roosevelt (14-12, 7-9 CCAC) shot only 27.9 percent from the field. Lindzy Cox led with 17 points.
Maryland 80, Illinois 66: Freshman Shakira Austin scored 17 points to help No. 10 Maryland beat Illinois.
Taylor Mikesell added 14 points for Maryland (20-2, 9-2 Big Ten), which moved into a tie with Rutgers for the top spot in the conference. The two teams will play on Sunday at Rutgers..
Brandi Beasley scored 17 points for Illinois (9-13, 1-10). Sarah Shewan and Alex Wittinger added 16 and 15 points respectively for the Illini.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.