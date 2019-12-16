College report

CEDAR RAPIDS — Dennis McKinney maneuvered inside to score with one second remaining to lift Mount Mercy to a 70-68 victory over 16th-ranked St. Ambrose on Monday night.
The lead bounced back and forth between the two teams in the final minutes. Mount Mercy’s Christian Reischauer tied the score at 66 with a 3-point field goal with a minute, 59 seconds remaining after Jake Meeske had given the Bees the lead on a 3.
Meeske reclaimed the lead for St. Ambrose on a basket with 1:28 to go only to have RoyShawn Webb tie it again at 68, setting up McKinney’s game-winner.
Meeske led St. Ambrose (10-4) with 16 points with Warren Allen contributing 14 off the bench.
McKinney and former Moline and North Scott player Bailey Basala had 19 apiece for Mount Mercy (6-6). Basala, who made five 3-pointers, also handed out five assists.
Texas Tech 71, So. Miss. 65: Terrence Shannon scored 18 points and No. 24 Texas Tech rallied in the second half for a victory over Southern Miss on Monday night.
Davide Moretti scored 17 points and hit a punctuating 3-pointer on an otherwise rough shooting night as the Red Raiders (7-3) extended the nation's second-longest active home nonconference winning streak to 52 games.
Texas Tech, which lost to Virginia in overtime in the national championship game last season, had dropped from 12th all the way out of the Top 25 with two straight losses, then lost again at DePaul before getting back into the Top 25 this week.
Kansas now No. 1: It is Kansas’ turn at No. 1 in the Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, while another blueblood — North Carolina — is out for the first time in nearly six years.
The Jayhawks (9-1) moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll in an already wild season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have been the other top-ranked teams so far in a year with no dominant team.
The Jayhawks, who received 47 of 65 first-place votes, haven’t lost since falling to Duke in the Champions Classic to open the season. That run has included winning the Maui Invitational and beating a then-ranked Colorado team, with all but the overtime win against Dayton for the Maui title coming by double-digit margins.