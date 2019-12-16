College report

CEDAR RAPIDS — Dennis McKinney maneuvered inside to score with one second remaining to lift Mount Mercy to a 70-68 victory over 16th-ranked St. Ambrose on Monday night.

The lead bounced back and forth between the two teams in the final minutes. Mount Mercy’s Christian Reischauer tied the score at 66 with a 3-point field goal with a minute, 59 seconds remaining after Jake Meeske had given the Bees the lead on a 3.

Meeske reclaimed the lead for St. Ambrose on a basket with 1:28 to go only to have RoyShawn Webb tie it again at 68, setting up McKinney’s game-winner.

Meeske led St. Ambrose (10-4) with 16 points with Warren Allen contributing 14 off the bench.

McKinney and former Moline and North Scott player Bailey Basala had 19 apiece for Mount Mercy (6-6). Basala, who made five 3-pointers, also handed out five assists.

Texas Tech 71, So. Miss. 65: Terrence Shannon scored 18 points and No. 24 Texas Tech rallied in the second half for a victory over Southern Miss on Monday night.

Davide Moretti scored 17 points and hit a punctuating 3-pointer on an otherwise rough shooting night as the Red Raiders (7-3) extended the nation's second-longest active home nonconference winning streak to 52 games.