College report

The Emerald Coast Classic, a men's basketball tournament that the University of Illinois and Iowa State University were scheduled to play in this year, has been canceled.

The four-team tournament at Niceville, Fla., also included Florida and Oregon in its field for games on Nov. 27 and Nov. 29, but the event has been scratched because of scheduling changes implemented by the NCAA and concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bobby Bowden has coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus and was home Monday monitoring his symptoms.

Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old Hall of Fame coach had been hospitalized for about two weeks, being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove a skin cancer from his leg.

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

KSU's Klieman gets extension