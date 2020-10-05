College report

Two Hawkeyes will opt out
University of Iowa officials announced Monday that two Hawkeye football players, linebacker Djimon Colbert and defensive lineman Taajhir McCall, have completed paperwork to opt out of the 2020 football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colbert, a junior, started 23 games during his career and ranks second among returning Hawkeyes with 61 tackles last season.
McCall is a redshirt freshman from Pensacola, Fla., who saw no game action in 2019.
Iowa reports 4 positive tests
For the third straight week, University of Iowa officials reported a positivity rate of less than 1% in COVID-19 tests given to student-athletes, coaches and athletic department staff members.
For the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, four positive tests were recorded among the 644 PCR tests administered, a positivity rate of 0.62%.
Overall, Iowa has recorded 237 positive tests, 5,605 negative tests and one inconclusive result since its testing program for the coronavirus began on May 29. That equates to a 4.1% positivity rate.
Big 12 recognizes ISU's Hall
For his work in Iowa State's win over Oklahoma, running back Breece Hall was named Monday as the Big 12 Conference offensive player of the week.
The sophomore rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cyclones to the 37-30 win over the 18th-ranked Sooners. Hall gained 100 yards in the second half and scored the game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard carry with 4 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the game.
Groza honor for ISU's Assalley
Iowa State University senior Connor Assalley was named Monday as a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week for his contribution in the Cyclones' 37-30 Big 12 Conference victory over Oklahoma.
The kicker from Naperville, Ill., scored 13 points for ISU in its first home win over the Sooners since 1960, adding to his collection of 11 consecutive successful field goal attempts with scores from 35, 32 and 26 yards. He also contributed four extra points.
Clinton's Sullivan honored
Johnny Sullivan, a junior quarterback on the Grand View University football team from Clinton, was named Monday as the offensive player of the week in the Heart of America Conference.
Sullivan completed 22-of-31 passes for 256 yards and threw five touchdown passes in the Vikings' 41-7 victory over visiting Benedictine (Kan.). He has averaged 244.5 passing yards per game in Grand View's 2-0 start to the season.
Emerald Coast event canceled
The Emerald Coast Classic, a men's basketball tournament that the University of Illinois and Iowa State University were scheduled to play in this year, has been canceled.
The four-team tournament at Niceville, Fla., also included Florida and Oregon in its field for games on Nov. 27 and Nov. 29, but the event has been scratched because of scheduling changes implemented by the NCAA and concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bobby Bowden has coronavirus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for the coronavirus and was home Monday monitoring his symptoms.
Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff said the 90-year-old Hall of Fame coach had been hospitalized for about two weeks, being treated for an infection after having a procedure to remove a skin cancer from his leg.
Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.
KSU's Klieman gets extension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman agreed to a contract extension through the 2026 season Monday that includes additional incentives and retention bonuses, despite a pandemic that forced the university to announce plans earlier this year to furlough up to 1,500 faculty and staff.
Klieman will be paid base salaries of $3.1 million next season, $3.5 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023 and $4.3 million each year from 2024 to 2026. There are also retention bonuses of $200,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in 2022, the use of a private plane for up to eight hours and one-year extensions at $4.3 million each year for winning eight games in a season.
Wisconsin QB Coan is out
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said Monday it is too early to tell how much time quarterback Jack Coan might miss after the senior injured his foot in practice Saturday.
Coan has made 18 career starts and started all 14 games for Wisconsin last year as the Badgers went 10-4 with losses in the Big Ten championship game and Rose Bowl.
