College report

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chris Lykes scored 26 points and No. 16 Arkansas reeled off 13 straight points in the final minutes to beat Northern Iowa 93-80 on Wednesday night.
The teams traded the lead 18 times and were tied another 10 times. Northern Iowa (1-3) stayed competitive by making 17 of 37 from 3-point range and led 78-77 before the Razorbacks surged.
Arkansas entered the game 328th out of 350 Division I teams defending the 3-pointer.
“They hadn't shot the ball very well before they met our defense," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “I can promise you guys that defending the 3 was part of the game plan coming in. We seem to have solved most of the issues that have come up through a small three-game sample size. We have not solved defending the 3-point line.”
Jaylin Williams' layup with 2:42 left put Arkansas (3-0) ahead for good. The Razorbacks forced three straight turnovers during the final run and finished off the game from the foul line.
Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 23 points and shot 7 of 11 from deep.
George Mason 71, Maryland 66: D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 24 points, DeVon Cooper added 16 and George Mason withstood a frantic comeback bid by No. 20 Maryland to pull off the upset.
The Patriots (4-0) let a 10-point lead dwindle to 59-56 before Cooper made a layup and Schwartz made a 3-pointer for an eight-point cushion with 3:06 to go. That was just enough to provide George Mason with its first win over a ranked foe since 2007 and its first-ever victory over Maryland (3-1), which won the previous nine games against its Virginia-based opponent.
Donta Scott had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Ayala tallied 17 points for the Terrapins, who were seeking to start 4-0 for the eighth consecutive year.
Michigan St. 73, Butler 52: Gabe Brown scored 19 points, freshman Max Christie added 18 and Michigan State beat Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff.
Michigan State jumped out to a 22-8 lead behind nine points from Christie. A 10-0 run, opened and closed by Christie, early in the second half made it 44-28 and the Spartans led by double figures the rest of the way.
Marcus Bingham Jr. chipped in with 10 points and six blocks for Michigan State (2-1).
Baylor 92, Central Arkansas 47: LJ Cryer scored 20 points for the second game in a row, freshman Kendall Brown had 19 and ninth-ranked Baylor tied a school record with 21 steals.
James Akinjo, the senior transfer from Arizona, had his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 assists for Baylor. Matthew Mayer had 12 points despite going 0 for 6 on 3-pointers, and made a team-high five steals. Freshman forward Jeremy Sochan grabbed 13 rebounds.
Texas 62, N. Colorado 49: Newcomer Tre Mitchell had 16 points and seven rebounds as No. 8 Texas defeated Northern Colorado.
Mitchell made 7 of 11 shots in 21 minutes for the Longhorns (2-1). Mitchell averaged 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds last season as a sophomore at Massachusetts and was on the all-Atlantic 10 Conference first team.
UConn 93, LIU Brooklyn 40: Tyler Polley scored 17 points and No. 23 UConn used stifling defense to rout overmatched Long Island University.
Andre Jackson scored 14 points, Jalen Gaffney and Adama Sanogo each had 11 and Tyrese Martin added 10. The Huskies (3-0) held LIU to 27% shooting and 14 field goals.