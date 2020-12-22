college report

College women's basketball

The Cyclones set a blistering pace offensively out of the gates, making their first four shots from the field and jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest. Iowa State then went on an 11-0 run midway through the opening quarter, triggered by a trio of 3-point makes in 94 seconds of game time as Iowa State took a 20-8 lead with 3:00 minutes to play in the first. The Cyclones led 30-19 after 10 minutes of play and never were challenged from there, building an 80-42 lead after three quarters.