college report

College women's basketball
Iowa State 85, Drake 67: A quick start and torrid shooting carried the Iowa State University women's basketball team to a convincing 85-67 victory over in-state rival Drake Tuesday evening at Hilton Coliseum to wrap up non-conference play.
The Cyclones (6-3) scorched the nets for 17 made 3-pointers, coming up one triple shy of tying the program's mark for made 3-pointers in a game.
Freshman Emily Ryan paced the Cyclones with 20 points, making 4-of-7 from the 3-point line, to go with 10 assists. Ashley Joens (17), Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw (14), Aubrey Joens (13) and Kristin Scott (13) joined Ryan in double figures.
The Cyclones set a blistering pace offensively out of the gates, making their first four shots from the field and jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest. Iowa State then went on an 11-0 run midway through the opening quarter, triggered by a trio of 3-point makes in 94 seconds of game time as Iowa State took a 20-8 lead with 3:00 minutes to play in the first. The Cyclones led 30-19 after 10 minutes of play and never were challenged from there, building an 80-42 lead after three quarters.
Drake (2-5) had two players finish in double-figure scoring — Kierra Collier with 14 points and Grace Berg with 13.