Women's basketball
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 65, Augustana 46: The Augustana women's basketball team fell to No. 17 Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Friday at the Loras College Tip-Off.
The Vikings (1-2) jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but Oshkosh eventually took control and led 32-17 at the half after holding Augie to just four points in the second quarter.
Alexis Jones and Gabriela Loiz led Augie with 10 points apiece. Leah Porath led all scorers with 22 points on 9 of 10 shooting for Oshkosh (2-0).
Black Hawk 77, Elgin 54: The visiting Braves outscored Elgin 42-19 in the first half and held on for their fifth straight victory after starting the season 0-2 with losses to ranked teams.
Madelyn Singley, DeAjah Woods and Megan Teal scored 10 points apiece to lead Black Hawk (5-2), which shot 49.2 percent from the field and recorded 14 steals on defense.
Men's basketball
Elgin 79, Black Hawk 58: The Braves dropped their second straight game, falling to Elgin on Friday night.
The loss leaves Black Hawk 3-4 on the season.
Men's Top 25
No. 2 Duke 74, Georgia State 63: Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 points and No. 2 Duke pulled away to beat pesky Georgia State on Friday night.
Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds and Jack White finished with 10 rebounds for Duke (4-0).
No. 5 Kansas 112, Monmouth 57: Isaiah Moss scored 21 points and Kansas routed undersized and outclassed Monmouth.
Moss, who missed the opener against Duke because of an injury, was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc as the Jayhawks (2-1) ran their home winning streak to 23.
No. 6 North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61: Freshman star Cole Anthony had 28 points to lead sixth-ranked North Carolina to the victory.
Fellow freshman Armando Bacot posted his first double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels.
No. 8 Gonzaga 79, Texas A&M 49: Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge each scored 16 points, and No. 8 Gonzaga routed Texas A&M..
Filip Petrusev added 14 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Bulldogs (4-0) overcome a slow start. Drew Timme had 11 points.
No. 17 Utah State 81, NC A&T 54: Alphonso Anderson had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists and Justin Bean added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for No. 17 Utah State.
No. 21 Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56: Paul Scruggs scored 14 points and made a layup with 11.6 seconds left, helping Xavier hold off Missouri State.
No. 22 Auburn 116, Cal State Northridge 70: Samir Doughty scored a career-high 33 points and J’Von McCormick had a school-record 16 assists for Auburn.
