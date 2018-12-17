MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Augustana men's basketball team opened the Rhodes Holiday Tournament with a 90-64 victory over previously undefeated Centre College on Monday afternoon.
The game, though, was a little like the team's trip to the home of the blues. It may have looked easy, but was a challenge when you delve into the details.
The Vikings had a nightmarish trip from Decatur after Saturday's lopsided CCIW victory over Millikin. According to coach Grey Giovanine, the team bus broke down just outside Mt. Vernon and a four-hour wait ensued as a replacement bus retrieved them. The team finally arrived in Memphis at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
In Monday's tourney opener against Centre at Mallory Gymnasium, the nationally third-ranked Vikings found themselves in a battle with the Colonels for the first 28 minutes. However, a sizzling second half in which the Vikings shot 21 of 26 from the field (including 8 of 9 from the 3-point line) and made all five free throws made for a tougher-than-it-looked victory.
“They're good; they were 8-0 and won their league last year and are picked to win it again and will probably be an NCAA Tournament team,” said Giovanine. “They were a pretty solid opponent.”
Augie, which plays hosting Rhodes this afternoon in the tourney finale at 3, was led by Nolan Ebel's game-high 23 points. Pierson Wofford and Chrishawn Orange each added 13 – 11 of Wofford's in the first half when Orange was scoreless. Brett Benning tossed in 10.
The Vikings showed tremendous offensive patience with 21 assists on their 35 field goals, led by Wofford's six while Orange and Lucas Simon each had five.
In a dogfight well into the second half and battling foul issues on its bigs, the Vikings led just 49-44 with 12:18 left in the contest. A huge 17-3 run, though, turned the tide and kick-started the 9-1 Vikings on what ended up being a 41-20 final flurry. Augie outscored the Colonels 55-33 in the final 20 minutes.
Northwestern 88, Chicago State 46: Freshman Miller Kopp scored a career-high 17 points and Vic Law added another 17 as Northwestern defeated Chicago State.
Northwestern (8-3) methodically built its lead and separated with a 13-4 run to end the first half. The Wildcats knocked off their rust, as they hadn't played since Dec. 8 due to final exams.
Vanderbilt 81, Arizona State 65: Saben Lee scored 14 points to lead five players in double figures and sharp-shooting Vanderbilt beat No. 18 Arizona State.
Vanderbilt (7-2) snapped an eight-game skid against ranked opponents that dated to an overtime win over Florida in the 2017 Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Florida State 85, SE Missouri 68: Trent Forrest scored a career high 23 points and freshman Devin Vassell added 16 points as No. 11 Florida State overcame a sluggish first half.
Forrest shot 8 for 12 from the floor, and had a team-high eight rebounds and four assists to help the Seminoles (9-1) win their fourth straight.
Women
St. Ambrose 93, Emmaus 57: St. Ambrose shot 51.6 percent from the field, 60.7 in the second half, as it rolled to an easy win.
Hailey Cook led a balanced attack with 15 points with Aubrie Carlisle adding 14 and Maddy Cash 11 as the Queen Bees upped their season record to 10-4.
Kia Gelinas led Emmaus (3-10) with 17 points.
