College report

LAS VEGAS — Joel Ayayi scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and No. 2 Gonzaga survived a scare to beat San Francisco 81-77 on Monday night in the West Coast Conference tournament semifinals.

The Bulldogs (30-2) will play either Saint Mary's or No. 14 BYU, who were meeting in Monday's other semifinal, in Tuesday's championship game.

Killian Tillie had 19 points and Ryan Woolridge had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting to pace Gonzaga, which will be playing in its 26th WCC final and seeking its 17th championship.

Charles Minlend scored 19 points, one of four players in double figures for the Dons (22-12). Khalil Shabazz had 17 points.

ETSU dancing: Isaiah Tisdale said he had a dream that East Tennessee State was going to win the Southern Conference Tournament.

That dream was realized on Monday night.

Tisdale scored 24 points and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player as top-seeded ETSU defeated upset-minded Wofford 72-58 to win the SoCon Tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Cowboys fire coach: Wyoming has fired head basketball coach Allen Edwards after back-to-back losing seasons.

Wyoming (9-24, 4-17 Mountain West Conference) made a surprise run in the conference tournament, beating Colorado State and Nevada before losing 89-82 to Utah State in the semifinals.

