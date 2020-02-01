College report

Duke 97, Syracuse 88: Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his freshman season and No. 9 Duke beat Syracuse.

Cassius Stanley keyed an early second-half surge and the Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight after a two-game skid.

Louisville 77, N.C. State 57: Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers — six in the first half — and scored a season-high 23 points, and No. 6 Louisville dominated the final 11 minutes.

Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the league-leading Cardinals (19-3, 10-1), who won their eighth straight game.

Providence 65, Butler 61: Luwane Pipkins hit six straight free throws in the final minute, finished with 22 points and helped Providence hold to defeat No. 16 Butler for its first road victory over a ranked team in nearly three years.

Stanford 70, Oregon 60: Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 27 points and had 15 rebounds, helping Stanford rally in the second half to beat No. 11 Oregon.

Stanford (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12) trailed 44-35 with 14 1/2 minutes left, then held the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes.