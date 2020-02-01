College report

PHILADELPHIA — Creighton did what no other Big East team has been able to do in nearly two years — beat Villanova on its home court.
Denzel Mahoney had 21 points and Mitch Ballock had nine of his 15 points in the second half to help Creighton top the No. 8 Wildcats 76-61 on Saturday.
Ty-Shon Alexander added 16 points and Marcus Zegarowski scored 13 for the Bluejays (17-5, 6-3 Big East), who have won four in a row and avenged a 64-59 home defeat to the Wildcats on Jan. 7.
It was Villanova’s first home loss in the Big East since St. John’s defeated the Wildcats on Feb. 7, 2018, snapping a 16-game home conference winning streak.
Auburn 75, Kentucky 66: Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws and No. 17 Auburn finished strong to defeat 13th-ranked Kentucky in an NCAA Tournament rematch.
Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers (19-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference), who dominated the final four minutes.
Immanuel Quickley led Kentucky with 23 points before fouling out in the final minute.
Kansas 78, Texas Tech 75: Devon Dotson scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett added 15 points and No. 3 Kansas topped Texas Tech.
In his first game back after a two-game suspension, David McCormack contributed three blocks, six rebounds and six points, and made his presence felt when Udoka Azubuike got in foul trouble.
Baylor 68, TCU 52: MaCio Teague was hitting 3-pointers, Freddie Gillespie was playing strong inside and No. 1 Baylor won again, even with leading scorer Jared Butler struggling from the field.
Teague scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Gillespie had a double-double plus six blocked shots and the Bears claimed their program-record 18th win in a row.
West Virginia 66, Kansas St. 57: Derek Culver had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 12 West Virginia to victory, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win.
Huggins earned his 877th career win to move past Kentucky's Adolph Rupp into seventh place all time in Division I.
Gonzaga 83, San Francisco 79: Corey Kispert's three-point play with 1:33 left put his team ahead for good and he then knocked down a jumper with 34 seconds remaining, leading No. 2 Gonzaga past scrappy San Francisco.
Filip Petrusev had 23 points and 11 rebounds playing in foul trouble and Drew Timme scored 19 for the Zags (23-1, 9-0 WCC), who ran their West Coast Conference regular-season winning streak to 36 games.
Duke 97, Syracuse 88: Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his freshman season and No. 9 Duke beat Syracuse.
Cassius Stanley keyed an early second-half surge and the Blue Devils (18-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight after a two-game skid.
Louisville 77, N.C. State 57: Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers — six in the first half — and scored a season-high 23 points, and No. 6 Louisville dominated the final 11 minutes.
Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the league-leading Cardinals (19-3, 10-1), who won their eighth straight game.
Providence 65, Butler 61: Luwane Pipkins hit six straight free throws in the final minute, finished with 22 points and helped Providence hold to defeat No. 16 Butler for its first road victory over a ranked team in nearly three years.
Stanford 70, Oregon 60: Oscar da Silva scored a career-high 27 points and had 15 rebounds, helping Stanford rally in the second half to beat No. 11 Oregon.
Stanford (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12) trailed 44-35 with 14 1/2 minutes left, then held the Ducks without a basket for the next 10 minutes.
Cincinnati 64, Houston 62: Keith Williams scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and Cincinnati rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half and beat No. 21 Houston.
LSU 73, Mississippi 63: LSU guard Javonte Smart scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the last 16 minutes, and No. 22 LSU extended its winning streak to 10 games.
Xavier 74, Seton Hall 62: Tyrique Jones had 19 points and 18 rebounds and Xavier posted its biggest win of the season by beating No. 10 Seton Hall, ending the Pirates' 10-game winning streak.
The Musketeers (14-8, 3-5 Big East) came into the game having lost four of five. They dominated against Seton Hall (16-5, 8-1) ending its longest winning streak since taking 12 in a row in 1988-89.
Dayton 70, Fordham 56: Trey Landers matched his season high with 18 points, Obi Toppin also had 18 and No. 7 Dayton beat Fordham for its 16th straight win over the Rams.
Florida St. 74, Va. Tech 63: Devin Vassell tied an ACC mark by shooting 7 for 7 from 3-point range and scored 27 points to lift the No. 5 Seminoles to victory.
Vassell and the Seminoles (18-3, 8-2) rebounded from Tuesday night’s loss at Virginia that snapped a 10-game winning streak.