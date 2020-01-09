College report

Women's basketball

Black Hawk 81, Sauk Valley 59: Black Hawk outscored Sauk Valley 20-8 in the second quarter to pull away on its way to a 22-point win Thursday.

Margie Villaruz scored 24 points to lead Black Hawk and dished out a game-high six assists.

Sydney Hannam added 13 points and Moline grad Letecia Billups scored eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds for Black Hawk.

Rutgers 75, Illinois 51: Illinois managed only two points in the third quarter as Rutgers pulled away for the Big Ten win Thursday.

Rutgers led by as much as 36 early in the fourth quarter.

Petra Holesinska scored 18 points, including going 9-11 at the free throw line, to lead the Illini, who fell to 9-6, 0-4 in the Big Ten.

