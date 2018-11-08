Men's basketball
Big Ten
Iowa 77, UMKC 63
Illinois 99, Evansville 60
Northwestern 82, New Orleans 52
Area Div. I
Drake 98, Buena Vista 52
Iowa 77, Missouri-Kansas City 63
Iowa;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
Wieskamp;28;5;10;1;2;4;2;1;15
Cook;29;4;7;4;7;8;3;5;12
Bohannon;25;2;6;7;8;4;3;3;12
Dailey;21;3;6;4;4;0;0;2;11
Garza;17;2;5;4;4;3;2;0;8
McCaffery;19;1;2;5;5;0;1;3;7
Kriener;16;2;5;2;4;8;0;0;6
Baer;15;1;2;1;4;6;1;0;3
Moss;15;1;4;0;0;2;1;0;3
Pemsl;14;0;0;0;0;2;2;1;0
Till;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Totals;200;21;47;28;38;38;15;15;77
UMKC;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp
McKissic;30;5;13;2;2;5;4;2;14
Bishop;30;6;17;0;0;4;5;4;14
Whitfield;32;3;13;0;0;2;3;1;8
Allen;18;2;4;1;3;2;2;1;6
Leek;19;2;4;0;1;6;1;0;5
Giles;27;2;6;0;0;3;3;1;5
Dixon;12;1;2;3;4;2;5;0;5
Dulley;3;1;3;2;2;1;1;0;4
Nesbitt Jr.;8;1;2;0;0;2;1;1;2
Suggs;17;0;0;0;0;2;2;0;0
Roy;4;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;0
Totals;200;23;64;8;12;36;27;10;63
3-point goals -- Iowa 7-25 (Wieskamp 4-6, Moss 1-2, Dailey 1-4, Bohannon 1-5, Cook 0-1, McCaffery 0-1, Baer 0-1, Garza 0-2, Kriener 0-3); UMKC 9-27 (Leek 1-1, McKissic 2-4, Giles 1-3, Allen 1-3, Bishop 2-7, Whitfield 2-8, Dulley 0-1). Turnovers -- Iowa 16 (Bohannon 4); UMKC 12 (Whitfield 2, Suggs 2). Steals -- Iowa 3 (Baer 2); UMKC 11 (Whitfield 3, Suggs 3). Blocks -- Iowa 6 (Cook 3); UMKC 0. A -- 9,317.
Illinois 99, Evansville 60
EVANSVILLE -- Hall 3-7 0-2 7, Kuhlman 2-9 0-0 5, Riley 4-8 6-10 14, Hill 4-8 3-4 13, Feehan 4-8 3-4 12, Frederking 0-4 0-0 0, Chestnut 0-0 0-0 0, Givance 1-2 2-2 4, Newton 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 20-53 14-22 60.
ILLINOIS -- Bezhanishvili 3-5 0-0 7, Nichols 5-7 2-4 13, Frazier 4-10 0-2 10, Jordan 7-12 0-0 19, Dosunmu 8-15 0-3 18, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-5 0-0 8, Jones 3-6 2-2 8, Oladimeji 0-0 0-0 0, Underwood 0-1 0-0 0, Feliz 6-9 3-3 16, Cayce 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-71 7-14 99.
3-point goals -- Evansville 6-24 (Hill 2-3, Hall 1-3, Newton 1-4, Feehan 1-5, Kuhlman 1-6, Givance 0-1, Frederking 0-2); Illinois 12-27 (Jordan 5-8, Dosunmu 2-3, Frazier 2-6, Bezhanishvili 1-1, Feliz 1-1, Nichols 1-2, Da.Williams 0-1, Underwood 0-1, Cayce 0-1, Jones 0-3). Rebounds --Evansville 26 (Hill 6); Illinois 38 (Bezhanishvili 10). Assists -- Evansville 9 (Givance 4), Illinois 22 (Frazier 7). Fouled out -- None.
Women's basketball
Top 25
No. 4 Baylor 116, St. Francis (Pa.) 58
No. 11 Texas 78, Duquesne 41
Big Ten
Penn State 74, Providence 72
Wisconsin 76, Winthrop 41
Big 12
No. 4 Baylor 116, St. Francis (Pa.) 58
No. 11 Texas 78, Duquesne 41
Area Div. I
Northern Illinois 89, Yale 80
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.