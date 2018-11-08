Men's basketball

Big Ten

Northwestern 82, New Orleans 52

Area Div. I

Drake 98, Buena Vista 52

Iowa 77, Missouri-Kansas City 63

Iowa;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

Wieskamp;28;5;10;1;2;4;2;1;15

Cook;29;4;7;4;7;8;3;5;12

Bohannon;25;2;6;7;8;4;3;3;12

Dailey;21;3;6;4;4;0;0;2;11

Garza;17;2;5;4;4;3;2;0;8

McCaffery;19;1;2;5;5;0;1;3;7

Kriener;16;2;5;2;4;8;0;0;6

Baer;15;1;2;1;4;6;1;0;3

Moss;15;1;4;0;0;2;1;0;3

Pemsl;14;0;0;0;0;2;2;1;0

Till;1;0;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Totals;200;21;47;28;38;38;15;15;77

UMKC;min;fg;fga;ft;fta;reb;pf;a;tp

McKissic;30;5;13;2;2;5;4;2;14

Bishop;30;6;17;0;0;4;5;4;14

Whitfield;32;3;13;0;0;2;3;1;8

Allen;18;2;4;1;3;2;2;1;6

Leek;19;2;4;0;1;6;1;0;5

Giles;27;2;6;0;0;3;3;1;5

Dixon;12;1;2;3;4;2;5;0;5

Dulley;3;1;3;2;2;1;1;0;4

Nesbitt Jr.;8;1;2;0;0;2;1;1;2

Suggs;17;0;0;0;0;2;2;0;0

Roy;4;0;0;0;0;1;0;0;0

Totals;200;23;64;8;12;36;27;10;63

3-point goals -- Iowa 7-25 (Wieskamp 4-6, Moss 1-2, Dailey 1-4, Bohannon 1-5, Cook 0-1, McCaffery 0-1, Baer 0-1, Garza 0-2, Kriener 0-3); UMKC 9-27 (Leek 1-1, McKissic 2-4, Giles 1-3, Allen 1-3, Bishop 2-7, Whitfield 2-8, Dulley 0-1). Turnovers -- Iowa 16 (Bohannon 4); UMKC 12 (Whitfield 2, Suggs 2). Steals -- Iowa 3 (Baer 2); UMKC 11 (Whitfield 3, Suggs 3). Blocks -- Iowa 6 (Cook 3); UMKC 0. A -- 9,317.

Illinois 99, Evansville 60

EVANSVILLE -- Hall 3-7 0-2 7, Kuhlman 2-9 0-0 5, Riley 4-8 6-10 14, Hill 4-8 3-4 13, Feehan 4-8 3-4 12, Frederking 0-4 0-0 0, Chestnut 0-0 0-0 0, Givance 1-2 2-2 4, Newton 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 20-53 14-22 60.

ILLINOIS -- Bezhanishvili 3-5 0-0 7, Nichols 5-7 2-4 13, Frazier 4-10 0-2 10, Jordan 7-12 0-0 19, Dosunmu 8-15 0-3 18, Griffith 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-5 0-0 8, Jones 3-6 2-2 8, Oladimeji 0-0 0-0 0, Underwood 0-1 0-0 0, Feliz 6-9 3-3 16, Cayce 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-71 7-14 99.

3-point goals -- Evansville 6-24 (Hill 2-3, Hall 1-3, Newton 1-4, Feehan 1-5, Kuhlman 1-6, Givance 0-1, Frederking 0-2); Illinois 12-27 (Jordan 5-8, Dosunmu 2-3, Frazier 2-6, Bezhanishvili 1-1, Feliz 1-1, Nichols 1-2, Da.Williams 0-1, Underwood 0-1, Cayce 0-1, Jones 0-3). Rebounds --Evansville 26 (Hill 6); Illinois 38 (Bezhanishvili 10). Assists -- Evansville 9 (Givance 4), Illinois 22 (Frazier 7). Fouled out -- None.

Women's basketball

Top 25

Big Ten

Penn State 74, Providence 72

Wisconsin 76, Winthrop 41

Big 12

No. 4 Baylor 116, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

No. 11 Texas 78, Duquesne 41

Area Div. I

Northern Illinois 89, Yale 80

