It took the nationally third-ranked Augustana men's basketball team a while to get it going offensively Friday night in the season opener against hosting Alma in the Illinois-Michigan Challenge.
The Vikings trailed by eight points with just under five minutes to play in the first half at Art Smith Arena before turning things around and gaining control en route to an 85-74 victory. The final result was both closer than it could have been as the hosts drilled two late 3-pointers and not as easy as it looked.
Trailing 36-30 with just under three minutes left in the first half, Augie rattled off the next 11 points in about a two-minute span to take a 41-36 lead. Senior Brett Benning opened the spree with a bucket in the paint. Pierson Wofford then followed with a three-point play and Benning drilled a triple. Nolan Ebel then followed with his own In addition to getting solid defense from start to finish, the Vikings ended up with plenty of offensive balance. Ebel, who committed five of Augie's 16 turnovers, led the 1-0 Vikings with 21 points that included a 10-for-10 night at the free-throw line. Benning followed with 18 points (and nine rebounds). Orange shook off a sluggish start to finish with 14 and Wofford made a valiant return with a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.
Penn 78, Northern Iowa 71: Devon Goodman scored a career-high 27 points, and Penn rallied in the second half to defeat Northern Iowa 78-71 Friday at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Down 41-34 with 18:49 left, the Quakers (4-0) fought back to tie the score twice before pulling ahead for good at 58-56 on Bryce Washington's 3-pointer with 8:56 remaining.
AJ Green finished with 21 points, and Wyatt Lohaus and Luke McDonnell added 11 points each for the Panthers (1-2), who will play in the consolation round Saturday.
— Associated Press
Elgin 94, Black Hawk 81: Four Braves scored in double figures but it still wasn't enough offense as Elgin hit nine 3-pointers en route to a win over Black Hawk Friday night.
Isaiah Lasenby scored 16 to lead Black Hawk (2-5). William Washington scored 14, Owen Landwehr 12 and Jacob Pauley 10 to add to the Braves' balanced offensive attack.
Kelvin Cortez Harvey led Elgin with 20 points.
Women's basketball
Waubonsee 50, Black Hawk 47: The Braves came back from 16-point third quarter deficit to have a chance to tie in the final seconds, but the 3-pointer to send it to overtime was off the mark as Waubonsee topped Black Hawk in the Braves' home opener.
“We are right there, we are close to getting over the hump," said Black Hawk coach Logan Frye. "We just have to put together a complete game, tip to buzzer.”
Sophomore Becca Hunt led the way for Black Hawk with a season-high 22 points.
The Braves jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game, but only scored nine the rest of the first half to trail 23-18 heading into the locker room.
