Quad-City area college programs celebrated successes and dealt with disappointments in 2018. Here are the highlights:
Iowa
S* Tight end T.J. Hockenson, the John Mackey Award winner as college football’s top tight end, safety Amani Hooker and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette were named as the Big Ten’s best players at their positions during Iowa’s 8-4 football season, the first played with a new three-level grandstand in the end zone at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa heads into an Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day averaging 31.5 points, the program’s best since 2002, and allowing a Big Ten-low 17.4 points per game.
S* Freshman wrestler Spencer Lee emerged as NCAA champion at 125 pounds, earning bonus points in four matches as he plowed through a loaded bracket that included a pair of previous NCAA champs. Moving into the lineup in January, Lee finished third at the Big Ten Championships but his title helped lead the Hawkeyes to a third-place finish in the NCAA team race, Iowa’s best finish since a runner-up effort in 2015.
S* Iowa won a Big Ten men’s basketball tourney game for the first time since 2013 and took eventual Final Four runner-up Michigan to overtime in the second round, memorable moments in an otherwise forgettable season. As part of a 14-19 season, the Hawkeyes finished 4-14 in Big Ten play and tied for 12th in the Big Ten.
S* Leading the nation with a scoring average of 25.7 points per game, Megan Gustafson became the fifth Hawkeye to earn Big Ten player of the year honors. The all-American post player led Iowa to its first NCAA tourney berth in three years during a 24-8 season.
Iowa State
S* Named the Big 12 coach of the year for the second straight season, football coach Matt Campbell signed a second contract extension in as many years earlier this month after leading the Iowa State football program to its best conference finish in 60 years. The Cyclones tied for third in the Big 12 with a 6-3 record, part of an 8-4 regular season which started slowly at 1-3 but ended with ISU playing in Friday’s Alamo Bowl.
S* A rebuilding year proved to be just that for the Iowa State men’s basketball team during the 2017-18 season. Coach Steve Prohm’s team finished 13-18 overall and went 4-14 in Big 12 play, but did earn wins over three ranked teams, No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 15 West Virginia and No. 17 Oklahoma, at Hilton Coliseum.
S* Bridget Carleton earned first team all-Big 12 honors for the second straight season, but the junior guard’s contributions weren’t enough to help Iowa State avoid a tie for seventh place in the Big 12. The Cyclones finished 14-17 overall and 7-11 in conference games.
Illinois
S* Lovie Smith added a beard and a two-year extension to his contract as Illinois’ football coach in 2018. The Fighting Illini finished 4-8 on the season, the most wins Illinois has had in any of Smith’s three seasons with the program. In announcing the extension that runs through the 2023 season, director of athletics Josh Whitman conceded the work was far from finished but said he sees progress and believes Smith’s plan to resurrect the program is sound.
S* Brad Underwood’s first season as the men’s basketball coach at Illinois was a series of close calls. The Fighting Illini finished 14-18 including 13 losses by 10 or fewer points during a season which saw Illinois tie for 12th in the Big Ten with a 4-14 conference record.
S* Illinois’ athletics department has raised $47 million in the past year, much of it designated to fund a $79.2 million, 107,650-square foot football development center currently under construction and scheduled to open prior to the 2019 season. New soccer, baseball, outdoor track and basketball practice facilities are also being funded.
Northern Iowa
S* Facing a schedule with included five rated opponents and a game at Iowa, the Panthers overcame a 2-3 start to reach postseason play for the 20th time in school history in 2018. The highlight for a team, which lost to UC-Davis in the second round of the FCS playoffs, was a 24-9 win over second-ranked South Dakota State.
S* A string of 14 consecutive seasons of finishing in the upper half of the Missouri Valley Conference standings ended for the UNI men's basketball team during the 2017-18 season. UNI started strong, beating SMU and North Carolina State on its way to a 5-1 start, but opening league play 0-5 sent the Panthers on their way to a 16-16 overall record that included a 7-11 league record and that tied UNI for seventh.
Augustana
S* The Augustana men’s basketball team won its fourth College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship in a row and made a fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Division III tourney, just the second time in the tournament’s 44-year history a team has achieved that. Coach Grey Giovanine’s team finished 25-6. Senior guard Dylan Sortillo and a pair of underclass guards, Nolan Ebel and Chrishawn Orange, represented the Vikings on the all-conference team.
S* All-American efforts from Cody Wheeler, Josh Yamamoto, Brandon Wilkerson and a 1,600-meter relay led Augustana to a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships, giving retiring coach Paul Olsen the 17th top-10 finish in his 50-year career as the Vikings head track and field coach.
S* A 4-6 record that included a 3-6 finish in the CCIW was a three-win improvement for the Augustana football program. Sophomore Alek Jacobs was awarded first-team all-CCIW honors as a return specialist while running back Ryan Pitra, end Xavier Holley and linebacker Luke Sawicki earned second team all-conference recognition.
St. Ambrose
S* Anthony Peters won his fifth and sixth NAIA national racewalk championships during his senior season with the St. Ambrose men’s track and field team. Sweeping 5,000-meter outdoor titles and 3,000-meter indoor national championships as a sophomore, junior and senior, Peters topped the field in his final collegiate race by 50 seconds in the 5,000 finale in May.
S* Remembered as a “true Ambrosian,’’ Leo Kilfoy died at the age of 89 on Aug. 29. Kilfoy competed as an athlete in football and basketball at St. Ambrose in the 1940s, returning to a campus he never left in 1954. Kilfoy worked as a coach, an educator, an administrator and an ambassador at the Davenport university he was a part of for more than 70 years.
S* After a pair of 4-6 finishes, the St. Ambrose football team put together a winning record both overall and in the Mid-States Football Association for the first time since 2015. The Bees went 6-4, including a 3-2 mark against league opponents. Defensive lineman Sam Kabureck earned first-team all-league honors, receiver Tanner Champley, offensive lineman Zach Gadbury, defensive end Bernard Buhake, linebacker Taylor O’Donnell and cornerbacks Kobe Easley and Griffin Zajac received second-team recognition.
– Steve Batterson
