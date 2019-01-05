Kavion Pippen finished with 18 points and made clutch free throws down the stretch as Southern Illinois held off UNI, 58-51, Saturday night inside the McLeod Center.
UNI built on a tip-in by Luke McDonnell that beat the halftime buzzer, and the Panthers opened the second half on a 7-0 run while holding the Salukis scoreless for the first 3:12 of the frame to take a 32-26 lead.
Wyatt Lohaus came up with a timely 3-pointer after Southern Illinois cut the deficit to two, but a UNI team that opened the half 3-for-6 from distance went through a 1-for-7 lull. The Salukis regained a 42-39 lead after Eric McGill found Marcus Bentley in the corner for a 3-pointer and Pippen scored inside.
Trae Berhow answered with a 3-pointer out of the timeout -- and after UNI's offense went cold during a six-point Southern Illinois run -- knocked down a quick catch-and-shoot 3 on the wing to pull the Panthers within one with 3:45 remaining.
Pippen made four consecutive free throws and the Salukis finished the final two minutes 8-for-10 from the line while a stretch of five missed field goals in six attempts put the game out of reach, 56-49, with 29 seconds remaining.
Augustana 109, North Park 64: Micah Martin led a quartet of Vikings in double figures with 20 points as the Vikings cruised to a win over North Park on Saturday.
Christawn Orange scored 18 on 8-10 shooting, Nolan Ebel chipped in 15 points to go along with nine assists and Joe Kellen added 10 points off the bench for the Vikings (13-1, 5-0).
Toby Marek and Cardell Simmons led North Park (4-11, 2-4) with 13 points.
Augustana ran out to a 21-point halftime advantage and didn't slow down as the Vikings hit 68.2 percent from the field.
— Staff report
Women's basketball
Iowa State 82, Kansas 73: Bridget Carleton scored 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting, moving up two spots in Iowa State's all-time top 10 scoring last, and the No. 25 Cyclones defeated Kansas State 82-73 on Saturday.
Kristin Scott had a perfect day shooting going 7 for 7 with three 3-pointers for 17 points for the Cyclones (12-2, 2-0 Big 12). Carleton moved up to seventh on the career list with her 29th 20-point game.
Iowa State, which has won six straight, outscored the Jayhawks 22-12 in the second quarter to lead 39-29 at the half. The Cyclones were 5 of 10 from 3-point range and shot 57 percent overall in the first half.
— Associated Press
Augustana 77, North Park 65: The Vikings got off to a fast start and then held off North Park the rest of the way for their sixth straight win.
Augustana led 20-8 after the first quarter, with those 12 points supplying the final margin of victory.
Alleman grad Izzy Anderson scored nine points to top 1,000 for her college career.
Sadie Roberts came off the bench to lead the Vikings with 14 points, and she was joined in double figures by Clare Kramer (13) and Scotter Lopez (10).
Alexis Jones chipped in nine points from a game-high 13 rebounds.
Strong shooting keyed the Vikings' win, with Augustana hitting 48.1 percent from the field, 56.3 percent from 3 and 84.2 percent from the free throw line.
— Staff report
