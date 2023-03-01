Once it got to the gym, the Olive Harvey women’s basketball team came ready to play.

Pushing the hosting Black Hawk College Lady Braves in Wednesday’s NJCAA Region 4 Division 2 tournament contest, the sixth-seeded Cougars did not make it easy for the third-seeded hosts.

However, BHC made it even more difficult on Olive Harvey, which arrived at the BHC gym at the scheduled tip-off time and delayed the start by 15 minutes.

“I teach sixth-grade math and my principal wouldn’t let me out early," said an apologetic Oliver Harvey coach Duval Richardson.

The Lady Braves held the Cougars to just four second-quarter points and created some separation. Utilizing a trapping and aggressive defense, BHC had enough to pull out the 56-41 victory and move on to Saturday’s semifinals at Rock Valley Community College against Oakton, an 81-59 winner Wednesday over Waubonsee Valley.

“It was a lot of these girls playing for the first time in a college playoff basketball game,” BHC coach Logan Frye said of the sluggish and sloppy start his team got off to in front of a sizeable home crowd. “You can’t simulate it at practice and it’s different than a regular-season game. You just get a different feel when you’re in a playoff atmosphere.”

The delay probably didn’t help, either. BHC led 17-16 after one quarter and 27-20 at halftime.

“I think it ended up playing out to their advantage,” said Frye after his club moved to 22-9 with its 15th straight victory. “It threw us off from our normal pregame. We reconvened a couple of times to ensure that nothing changes.

"'We still gotta come out and execute and do the things that we do every day.’”

A delay or not, the Lady Braves struggled all game trying to find an answer for Olive Harvey’s zone defenses. Switching between a 2-3 and 1-2-2 with match-up elements, the Cougars held BHC to just 33.3% shooting in the game and forced 20 turnovers — 15 of those in the first half.

As it turned out, BHC struggled from both long range and in close. It was 9 of 22 on two-point attempts and 9 of 32 on 3-pointers.

“That’s kind of what we’ve been,” said Frye of his team’s shooting that kept the game close until a 12-7 fourth-quarter advantage.

“We knew they had great shooters and we were just trying to guard the 3-point line and make them put the ball on the floor,” said Richardson, noting his team did a great job of following the game plan until fatigue set in in the second half.

“I think we didn’t settle down and play our game until we finally got some stops and stuff like that,” said freshman Laney Parker, who led BHC with 15 points. “We watched film and saw them play a 2-3 zone and man-to-man so we made up some plays in practice for both.”

Olive Harvey opened the third quarter with the first five points and cut BHC’s lead to 27-25. But Parker hit a 3-pointer and Kayla Jones (8 points) hit two free throws — part of BHC’s 11-for-11 night from the line — to regain the margin. The guests could only get as close as five the rest of the game as BHC settled down and found some offensive rhythm and held onto the ball.

Former Davenport Central High School prep Adriauna Mayfield added 10 points for BHC and hauled down a team-high seven rebounds as the Lady Braves were out-rebounded 30-28. Former Davenport North prep Me’Kiyah Harris also had 10 points for the winners.

“It’s really satisfying,” Parker said of the victory. “Coach Frye’s been all about this since the first day. He always tells us to buy in and he wants this just as bad as we do.”