college women's basketball report: No. 9 Baylor holds off Iowa State 85-77, avoids season sweep

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State and Baylor put together another Big 12 Conference women's basketball game to remember.
However, the hosting Cyclones couldn't make it three wins in a row over the ninth-ranked Lady Bears as Baylor pulled out an 85-77 victory Sunday in Hilton Coliseum.
The game was tight the whole way with both teams trading blows and leads — there were eight lead changes and seven times the game was tied. Baylor led by one entering the fourth quarter and that was when the Lady Bears’ defense clamped down as ISU failed to make a shot in the final 4:10 of the game.
“We got stagnant, our spacing got bad, our shot selection wasn’t what it needed to be at times,” said ISU coach Bill Fennelly, whose Cyclones beat the Bears 75-71 in Texas on Jan. 6. “Defensively, they ratcheted it up really high. They were ultra, ultra physical on the ball and we just couldn’t get people in the right spots. You have to give Baylor credit, Kim (Mulkey’s) teams are always ultra good defensively.”
Ashley Joens led Iowa State (11-6, 7-3 Big 12), scoring 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds. But Baylor made it difficult for the Iowa State star, who shot just 6-of-22 from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point range. Joens was 10-10 from the free-throw line.
As a team, Iowa State made 23 of 24 free throw attempts. The Cyclones also were 12 of 24 from the 3-point line.
“Our offense was not the problem,” Fennelly said. “When you score 77 on Baylor, you’re doing something right. We made our free throws, we made our 3-pointers, we only had 14 turnovers. If you were to ask any team in the Big 12 what their reaction would be if they scored 77 on Baylor, I think most teams would go crazy. We got down seven early in the fourth quarter and couldn’t get it back to a workable margin.”
The difference in the game was rebounding.
Iowa State couldn’t keep Baylor off of the glass on Sunday. The Lady Bears (12-2, 7-1 Big 12) out-rebounded the Cyclones 51-26. Baylor shot just 43% from the field but had 23 offensive rebounds and 21 second-chance points.
“Twenty three offensive rebounds is the difference in the game,” Fennelly said. “You can’t give great teams extra possessions.”
Nalyssa Smith scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Baylor remain atop the Big 12 standings.
Iowa State was without starting point guard Emily Ryan for much of the game due to foul trouble. Ryan played just 15 minutes before fouling out and no points, four assists and three rebounds.
Rae Johnson filled in nicely for Ryan off the bench, scoring five points and dishing out four assists in 15 minutes.
Iowa State was unable to make it three-straight victories against Baylor, but Fennelly couldn’t help but feel proud of how his team competed against the Lady Bears.
“That was a great game,” Fennelly said. “Both teams played really, really hard. I was really pleased with the effort of our kids and the way they competed for 40 minutes. That’s what we asked them to do. I could not be more proud of the way we approached the game and the way we competed.
“The result is not what we wanted but it’s not because our kids didn’t give it everything they had. That’s all you can ask from any team you coach.”
Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57: The University of Illinois women's basketball team continued its struggles on Sunday, dropping a 69-57 Big Ten Conference decision to the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center despite a double-double effort by sophomore guard Jeanae Terry.
Terry recorded a career-high in scoring (28 points) and grabbed 11 rebounds to log her second straight double-double. Fellow sophomore Jada Peebles added 15 points, while freshman guard Aaliyah Nye chipped in with nine points off the bench.
Defensively, the Illini (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten) recorded season-highs in steals (12) and forced 20 turnovers against the Badgers (4-11, 1-11 Big Ten) who picked up their first Big Ten victory.
The Fighting Illini ended the first quarter with a 17-16 lead, but the Badgers went on a 24-5 run spanning from the end of the first quarter to the end of the first half, outscoring the Illini 20-5 in the second quarter alone to take control, 36-22, at the break. Illinois missed 16 consecutive field goal attempts between the 3:03 mark of the 1st quarter and the 0:33 mark of the second quarter, allowing the Badgers to reclaim the lead in that stretch.
The Badgers were led by forward Imani Lewis, who recorded a double-double with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Guards Sydney Hilliard and Estella Moschkau also tallied double-digit scoring games with 18 and 12 points, respectively.