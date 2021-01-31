college women's basketball report: No. 9 Baylor holds off Iowa State 85-77, avoids season sweep

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State and Baylor put together another Big 12 Conference women's basketball game to remember.

However, the hosting Cyclones couldn't make it three wins in a row over the ninth-ranked Lady Bears as Baylor pulled out an 85-77 victory Sunday in Hilton Coliseum.

The game was tight the whole way with both teams trading blows and leads — there were eight lead changes and seven times the game was tied. Baylor led by one entering the fourth quarter and that was when the Lady Bears’ defense clamped down as ISU failed to make a shot in the final 4:10 of the game.

“We got stagnant, our spacing got bad, our shot selection wasn’t what it needed to be at times,” said ISU coach Bill Fennelly, whose Cyclones beat the Bears 75-71 in Texas on Jan. 6. “Defensively, they ratcheted it up really high. They were ultra, ultra physical on the ball and we just couldn’t get people in the right spots. You have to give Baylor credit, Kim (Mulkey’s) teams are always ultra good defensively.”

Ashley Joens led Iowa State (11-6, 7-3 Big 12), scoring 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds. But Baylor made it difficult for the Iowa State star, who shot just 6-of-22 from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point range. Joens was 10-10 from the free-throw line.