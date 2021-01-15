College women's hoops: UNI suffers tough loss to Missouri State

In a forgettable 70-51 loss to Missouri State in Missouri Valley Conference play Friday in Cedar Falls, University of Northern Iowa senior Karli Rucker took another step up the school’s scoring charts.

The former North Scott High School standout scored a team-high 11 points and moved past former teammate Ellie Howell for the No. 13 spot on the all-time scoring list. Rucker now has 1,204 points in her career.

Rucker also grabbed five rebounds and added five assists for the 6-6 Panthers who dropped to 3-2 in MVC play.

MSU’s Brice Calip led all scorers with 20 points and added six rebounds and six assists to her line. Missouri State went 50% (7 of 14) from behind the arc and 75% (9 of 12) from the free-throw line in the game. The Bears scored 32 points in the paint and 23 off 21 UNI turnovers.

The 25th-ranked Bears (5-2, 1-0 MVC) opened the game on a 13-4 run and never lost the lead.

The Panthers and the Lady Bears meet again Saturday at 4 p.m. at the McLeod Center to play in the second game of the MVC series.

