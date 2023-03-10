ROANOKE, Va. — After a couple of years away from the sport, Fulton native Tyler Fleetwood decided to return to college wrestling last year. Friday he could not have been happier about that decision.

“I’m super blessed that God took me down this path to get to Eau Claire because I just planned on staying at home and going to school back home," he said. "But I took kind of a leap of faith and was like, ‘let’s go away from home.'"

Fleetwood, a senior for Wisconsin-Eau Claire, beat a pair of seeded wrestlers and advanced to Saturday’s semifinals and guaranteed himself All-America honors.

Fleetwood opened the tournament by beating fourth seed Andrew Perelka of John Carroll 3-0 and then defeated Ohio State transfer Dylan Koontz of Dubuque 4-2 in sudden victory to win in the quarterfinals at 133 pounds.

Fleetwood was unsuccessful on several shots earlier in the match, so he switched to a different finish when he got in on Koontz in overtime. Fleetwood was able to elevate one of Koontz’s legs, then trip him to the mat for the winning takedown.

“An easier way to finish, especially against a guy like that who is really sticky once you get in on him, so you’ve got to be clean and quick for your finishes,” Fleetwood said. “Once I got him up in the air I felt more confident. It’s a lot easier to take somebody down when they’ve only got one leg on the ground.”

That’s kind of the way Fleetwood’s career has gone.

The two-time Class 1A state champion and four-time placewinner for the Steamers began his career and was 21-10 there before leaving in 2020. He found his way to Wisconsin-Eau Claire last year and was a national qualifier in his first year under former Augustana All-American Tim Fader.

“I went to Wartburg first, then I had to take a couple of years off, and I learned a lot about myself there," Fleetwood said. "I had to do a lot of things to get back where I want to be — that was back in school — and back in wrestling.”

Next up for Fleetwood is defending national champion Robbie Precin of North Central in the semifinals.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” Fleetwood said of being an All-American. “The jobs not done, but that’s a goal to get on the podium.”

Augustana heavyweight Daniel Skold also scored an upset in the first round, pinning fifth seed Jake Peavey of Southern Maine in 1 minute, 11 seconds. In the quarterfinals, fourth-seeded Tyler Kim of Augsburg beat Skold 9-1. Skold then lost 6-0 in the “blood round” to Darryl Aiello of the University of Dubuque.

Eric Kinkaid, a Loras freshman from Camanche, did not have the same fortune after taking on a couple of seeded wrestlers at 141 pounds.

Third seed Josh Wilson of Greensboro defeated Kinkaid 12-5 in the first round, and sixth seed Xavier Pena of Centenary defeated Kinkaid 8-2 in a first-round wrestleback match.

In between those losses, Kinkaid did score some points for the Duhawks when he beat Avery Leonard of Alvernia 10-0 in a consolation wrestleback.